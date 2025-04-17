Visit by US Governor of New Mexico Michelle Lujan Grisham, 14 to 15 April 2025

United States Governor of New Mexico Michelle Lujan Grisham called on Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on 15 April 2025 at the Istana. This is Governor Lujan Grisham’s first visit to Singapore. Governor Lujan Grisham was accompanied by representatives from New Mexico’s business sector, as well as officials from the New Mexico Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

During the meeting, PM Wong underscored the substantive, multifaceted, and long-standing partnership between Singapore and the US. PM Wong welcomed New Mexico’s interest in expanding economic linkages with Singapore, and further discussed ways in which Singapore and New Mexico could deepen collaborations in areas of mutual interest. PM Wong and Governor Lujan Grisham also discussed the recently announced tariffs by the US. PM Wong underscored the importance for Singapore and the US to continue the ongoing engagement on this issue.

Governor Lujan Grisham also called on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong and had meetings with the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, and the National Quantum Office.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

17 APRIL 2025