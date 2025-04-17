Submit Release
MFA Spokesperson's Comments in Response to Media Queries on the Issue of Recognition of the Palestinian State, 17 April 2025

In response to media queries on the issue of recognition of the Palestinian state, the MFA Spokesperson said:

 

“Singapore has consistently supported the right of the Palestinian people to a homeland based on a negotiated two state solution.

 

As Minister for Foreign Affairs told Parliament in July 2024, we will recognise the Palestinian state at an appropriate time.  

 

This position is also in line with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, which seek to enable Palestinians and Israelis to live side by side in peace and security.”

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

17 APRIL 2025

