Westminster Barracks / Criminal DLS, Ignition Interlock Required

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B1008684

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Brandon Groh                       

STATION: BCI B-East / Westminster                   

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 12/28/2024 at 1629 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 Northbound, Brattleboro

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS, Ignition Interlock Required

 

ACCUSED: Kristin M. O'Dell                                            

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wilmington, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, a Trooper with Vermont State Police observed a motor vehicle violation and initiated a traffic stop. The license of the operator, identified as Kristin M. O'Dell (42), was found to be criminally suspended in the state of Vermont. Furthermore, it was found that the vehicle O'Dell was operating was not equipped with an ignition interlock device as ordered by the court. O'Dell was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 02/18/2025 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Driving with a Criminally Suspended License and Operating a Vehicle without and Ignition Interlock Device.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  0830 hours on 02/18/2025        

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 




Detective Trooper Brandon Groh

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

 

Westminster Barracks / Criminal DLS, Ignition Interlock Required

