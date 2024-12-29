Westminster Barracks / Criminal DLS, Ignition Interlock Required
CASE#: 24B1008684
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Brandon Groh
STATION: BCI B-East / Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 12/28/2024 at 1629 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 Northbound, Brattleboro
VIOLATION: Criminal DLS, Ignition Interlock Required
ACCUSED: Kristin M. O'Dell
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wilmington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, a Trooper with Vermont State Police observed a motor vehicle violation and initiated a traffic stop. The license of the operator, identified as Kristin M. O'Dell (42), was found to be criminally suspended in the state of Vermont. Furthermore, it was found that the vehicle O'Dell was operating was not equipped with an ignition interlock device as ordered by the court. O'Dell was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 02/18/2025 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Driving with a Criminally Suspended License and Operating a Vehicle without and Ignition Interlock Device.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 0830 hours on 02/18/2025
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
