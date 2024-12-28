Royalton Barracks / DUI Drug & Cocaine Possession & Impeding (Multiple Charges)
CASE#: 24B2006479
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Agustus Fraga
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 12/28/2024 at approximately 03:35 am
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 107 / I-89 N Exit 3 Offramp
VIOLATION: DUI Drug & Drug Possession - Cocaine
ACCUSED: Elizabeth J. Barnes
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grafton, New Hampshire
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash near Interstate 89 northbound Exit 3. While interacting with the operator, Troopers observed indicators of impairment and subsequent investigation indicated the operator, Elizabeth Barnes, had been operating while under the influence. She was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing, and later released on a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on (01/14/2025) , at 0830 hours to answer the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: (01/14/2025) at 8:30 AM
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
