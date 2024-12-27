MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, December 16, 2024, to Monday, December 23, 2024

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, December 16, 2024, through Monday, December 23, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 48 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, December 16, 2024

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of Gainesville Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Matthew Green, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Felon in Possession, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 24-194-358

A Glock 33 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Nash Place, Southeast. CCN: 24-194-385

A Raven MP-25 .25 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Howard Road, Southeast. CCN: 24-194-478

A .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of F Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-194-484

Tuesday, December 17, 2024

A Glock 19 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 5200 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Axel Garcia, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-194-856

A Remington .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 2800 block of 18th Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-194-990

A SCCY 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Jordan Payne, of Southwest, DC, for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 24-195-111

A Smith & Wesson 39-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Derrick Gilmore, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 24-195-241

Two Glock 26 9mm caliber handguns were recovered in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Patrick Hancock, of Jessup, MD, for Pistol License Violation, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-195-281

Wednesday, December 18, 2024

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered at 9th Street and French Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Owen Benons, of Bowie, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-195-421

A Palmetto Dagger 9mm caliber handgun was recovered at Suitland Parkway and South Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old DaSean Littles, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Criminally Negligent Storage of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-195-465

A Springfield XD40 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5100 block of Fitch Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Mikhail Ashby, of Southeast, DC, for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-195-479

A Revelation 12-gauge caliber shotgun was recovered in the 2000 block of 37th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Robert Bulluck Jr, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 24-195-506

A Glock P80 9mm “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Crittendon Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-195-688

A LWRC International 5.56 mm caliber rifle was recovered in the 1900 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Francisco Granados, of Fort Washington, MD, for Carrying a Rifle Outside of a Home or Business, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-195-762

A Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of 2nd Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-195-873

A Taurus G2C 9mm handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Kendall Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Steven Johnson, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Endangerment with a Firearm, Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 24-195-879

Thursday, December 19, 2024

A Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 1300 block of V Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Shawn Lynch, of Brandywine, MD, for Carrying a Rifle Outside of a Home or Business, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-196-011

A Glock 40 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 7th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Lorenzo Moore, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 24-196-183

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Ryan Perry, of Rockville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 24-196-336

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-196-370

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of V Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-196-385

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Jamal Coleman, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed. CCN: 24-196-484

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered at 14th Street and R Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Aaron Cook, of Northwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-196-489

A Palmetto Dagger 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Maple View Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Antwan Myles, of Northwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Unlawful Discarding of a Firearm/Ammunition, Endangerment with a Firearm, and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm. CCN: 24-196-494

Friday, December 20, 2024

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of T Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Elijah Habersham, of Northwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-196-510

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Malcolm Anderson, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-196-696

An FMK 9C1 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 700 block of 17th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 46-year-old Lance Spencer, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 24-196-951

A Walther PPS .40 caliber handgun and a MAC 11 9mm machine gun were recovered in the 1000 block of 17th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 67-year-old Gary Gibbs, of Stafford, VA, for two counts of Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 24-196-956

A Ruger LCP II .38 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of 13th Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-196-961

A Canik TP9SA MOD.2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Javon Taylor, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-196-985

A Colt Detective Special .38 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of V Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Darius Leggette, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-197-011

A P80 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of 9th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Titus Jones, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-197-031

Saturday, December 21, 2024

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun and a Canik TP9SC 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1000 block of V Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 22-year-old Cameron Eanes and 23-year-old Iann Byrd, both of Woodbridge, VA, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-197-133

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Abdullah AA Bid JA’Far Muhammd, of Northwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-197-147

A Glock 43x 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of New York Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Mahmoud Sayeed Abd El Majid, of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-197-195

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Malik Dixon-Evans, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 24-197-518

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Markeice Johnson, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-197-527

Sunday, December 22, 2024

A Sig Sauer P320 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of 7th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old David George, of Fort Washington, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-197-663

A Taurus G2C .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Robert Faison, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Liquid PCP, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 24-197-933

A .22 caliber rifle and a Cobra .380 caliber handgun were recovered in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. CCN: 24-197-943

A Smith & Wesson 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Tabitha Carson, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-197-944

A Ruger SR40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Bass Place, Southeast. CCN: 24-198-024

Monday, December 23, 2024

A Ruger SR9C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Matthew Jones, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 24-198-093

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover illegal firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

Metropolitan Police Department also recovers illegal firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding illegal firearms should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal firearm.

