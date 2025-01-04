A New Year’s Inspiration: Redfoo & Jazzy’s Plant-Based, LA Lifestyle

Redfoo & Jazzy: A Day In the Life on UnchainedTV PLANT CEO, Jazzy & Redfoo hit Venice Beach Redfoo plays with one of his rescued pigs. UnchainedTV: The premier plant-based, streaming TV network Redfoo & Jazzy at their Los Angeles home.

Famed LMFAO rapper, songwriter Redfoo & his partner Jazzy are sexy and they know it, thanks to a healthy, plant-based lifestyle.

I'm vegan and I know it.” — Redfoo

VENICE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Redfoo and Jazzy: A Day in the Life is a new UnchainedTV mini-doc.

Get inspired to live a healthy, compassionate, sustainable lifestyle this upcoming year. Why? Well, the facts are daunting. Today, according to the National Institutes of Health, about three quarters of Americans are overweight, which includes the 43% of Americans who are obese. U.S. obesity rates have tripled over the last 6 decades.

There's much talk about how we - as a culture - need to get healthy again. Much of it boils down to what we are putting in our bodies. Food can be our medicine or our undoing. And, what better time to change than at the start of a new year.

That's why UnchainedTV is now streaming an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at a famous couple living a very healthy, sustainable and compassionate lifestyle. Famed rapper, singer, songwriter Redfoo and his partner Jazzy are on a mission to show others how to adopt a plant-based lifestyle and have lots of fun doing it.

Their day-to-day routine begins at their home in a wonderfully rustic area of Los Angeles which they share with their precious young daughter Ily, surrounded by the farmed animals they've rescued from the inhumane industrialized animal agriculture system.

REDFOO & JAZZY’S DAY IN THE LIFE VIDEO ON UNCHAINEDTV

https://watch.unchainedtv.com/videos/redfoo-jazzy-s-day-with-plant-ceo

Famous for Party Rock Anthem, Sexy and I Know It and many other hit songs, Redfoo is known for injecting humor into his music and his message for the world. He has a gift for making people laugh even as he makes serious points, in this case about the need for showing compassion to all animals, not just dogs, although he loves and has rescued dogs too. This mini-doc is hosted and narrated by PLANT CEO - aka Anant Joshi - a well-known, London-based podcast host and journalist, visiting LA from across the pond.

Redfoo and Jazzy’s shared passion for animal rescue and sustainable living has forged a strong bond in their relationship. Each of the farmed animals they’ve rescued - cows, chickens, pigs and turkeys - has a unique personality, with quirks and preferences that Redfoo and Jazzy respect. Two adorable rescued pigs are delightfully named Straw and Berry and their excitement upon seeing Redfoo visit with fresh fruit is palpable.

A key part of Redfoo and Jazzy's mission is to show people that there's no sacrifice in eating plant-based. From pizza to sushi, anything made with animal products can be made plant-based. Redfoo enjoys hanging out in Venice Beach, the iconic filming location of his smash hit song, Sexy and I Know It. One of his favorite dining spots is Love Amaro's, a popular vegan pizza spot right on the Venice boardwalk. They also love Makin Sushi, a gourmet, 100% vegan sushi restaurant in what Angelinos call The Valley. As for their own kitchen, the rap star has a recipe for a unique and nutrient-packed watermelon drink.

UnchainedTV also streams another cooking show starring Redfoo and Jazzy called Party Rock Farmhouse.

REDFOO AND JAZZY COOK PLANT-BASED LASAGNA ON UNCHAINEDTV

https://watch.unchainedtv.com/videos/party-rock-farmhouse

Jazzy loves to make her signature and mouthwatering vegan lasagna. Redfoo lays out the process for making superfood broccoli sprout wraps. Redfoo has also developed an ingenious new app, Doctor Only Plants, designed to assist others in adopting and maintaining a vegan lifestyle, complete with cooking tips and recipes, all completely free.

Redfoo believes that sprouting at home is a fun way to have fresh superfoods at one’s fingertips and is a whiz at using a sprouting kit to produce some of the most nutritious food on the planet. Says Redfoo, "I'm vegan and I know it," putting a plant-based twist on the lyrics he made famous.

UnchainedTV is the premier streaming TV network for the plant-based, sustainable, compassionate lifestyle.

For more, visit: https://watch.unchainedtv.com/browse

This news release, along with the accompanying photos, may be reprinted in its entirety.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.