The Call Within Hits International Best Seller List on January 4, 2025, Sharing Stories of Healing and Transformation

52 authors share inspiring stories of healing and growth in The Call Within, raising funds to bring holistic healing to those in need.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On January 4, 2025, The Call Within : Finding Purpose and Sparking Transformation officially became an international #1 bestseller in three categories: Biography Reference & Collections, New Age Mental & Spiritual Healing, and Reference & Collections of Biographies. It hit #1 in Hot New Releases internationally in these same categories, reaching the top spots in the USA, Canada, Australia, and the UK. This compelling anthology, featuring 52 authors from the Life Changing Energy community, launches the new year with stories of resilience, healing, and personal growth. The book captures the journeys of individuals who turned life’s challenges into opportunities for transformation.The release date aligns with the start of the new year—a season rich with the energy of renewal, self-discovery, and fresh beginnings. As people reflect and set intentions for the year ahead, The Call Within serves as a reminder that healing and growth often come from the most unexpected places.“This book is proof that even in our hardest moments, we can uncover the light within us,” says Vickie Gould, founder of Life Changing Energy. “Each story is a testament to the transformative power of listening to your inner voice and trusting the path that unfolds. Through their courage and healing, these authors remind us that our greatest challenges can lead to our greatest moments of growth."The Call Within is Life Changing Energy’s first collaborative anthology, marking the beginning of an annual tradition. As the impact of this collection reaches a global audience, Life Changing Energy plans to release a new anthology each year, amplifying more voices and stories that raise the collective vibration of the world.Featuring Authors:Ashley Cantor-Birnbaum, Becky Diver, Bessy Goulianos, Bobby Gray, Brooke Stone, Carl Gregory, Carla Cunningham, Carmen McKibben, Carolyn Bell, Carrie Van Acker, Catherine Devine Zagorski, Elizabeth Wood, Ellen Aresty, Ellie Epstein-White, Eve Harrison, Gina Allgaier, Gretchen Melo, Harold/Rich Bertram, Jane Cooke, Jay Vince-Cruz, Jazmin Briggs, Jennifer Morris, Jennifer Pechumer, Jennifer Penick, Jill Briansky, Jill Perrin, Joyce Martin, Karen L Ramos, Karen Warwick, Kerry Martin, Kim Measel, Kimberly Lim, Kristin Whitcomb, Laura Degelmann, Lisa Ali, LoriAnn Bouchard, Marcella Hutchens, Margo Schaefer, Marie Hamilton, Mary Beth Cowardin, Mary Sue Dale, Mayuri Radha Das, Rashida Sheffield, Stephanie Harmon, Susan Bloom, Susan Fryman, Sylvia P Mason, Teresa Kamiya, Theresa Delorenzo, Tresa Mazurek, Valerie Holden, Vicki WissigThe Call Within reflects the heart of the Life Changing Energy community—a collective of individuals united by their commitment to growth and healing. By sharing stories of personal transformation, the book spreads hope and inspiration, reminding readers they are never alone. From diverse backgrounds and experiences, each author offers a unique perspective, yet their stories converge on a shared truth: even the deepest struggles can ignite profound transformation. Readers will find solace, encouragement, and glimpses of their own path woven into these narratives.Please note: Some stories touch on sensitive topics such as grief, illness, and personal trauma. While these experiences are shared with vulnerability and hope, readers are encouraged to engage with the book at their own pace and seek support if needed.All proceeds from the book will be donated to Brighter Healing Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit that provides scholarships, wellness retreats, and access to holistic healing tools for those facing chronic illness, grief, or financial hardship.About Life Changing Energy:Life Changing Energy is a global leader in sound healing and energy wellness, offering tools, courses, and certifications to empower individuals to transform their lives and help others heal. With over 22,000 students worldwide, Life Changing Energy was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list, ranking #133 in the nation, #4 in education, and #3 in Michigan. The company’s mission is to raise the vibration of the world by equipping healers and individuals with the knowledge and resources to create lasting change—for themselves and their communities.

