Learn how to reload bullets and shot shells at Jan. 11 MDC programs

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Reloading ammunition can be an enjoyable hobby and it’s a way for hunters and sport shooters to customize ammunition and get good shells.

People can learn more about this popular pastime at two Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) programs being held Jan. 11 at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. Both programs are free and will have in-person and virtual options for attending.

People can learn how to reload bullets at the Jan. 11 MDC program “Learning to Shoot: Metallic Reloading.” This program will be from 9-11 a.m. At this program, MDC Outdoor Education Center Specialist Ali Cannefax will cover the basics of reloading rifle and pistol ammunition. People wishing to attend this program virtually can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/204129

Those wishing to attend this program in-person can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/204128

Later that same day, from 10-11 a.m., people wishing to learn about reloading shotgun shells can register for the MDC program “Learning to Shoot: Shotshell Reloading.” At this program, Cannefax will cover the basics of shotgun shell ammunition. Shell preparation, shot selection, and primer selection are among the topics that will be covered. (In regards to the time of this program, the metallic reloading program overlaps into the shotgun shell reloading program.)

People wishing to attend the shotgun shell reloading program virtually can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/204131

Those who want to attend this program in-person can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/204130

Dalton Range staff will provide all reloading materials for both the bullet and shotgun shell programs on Jan. 11. People attending the class in-person are reminded that there should be no live ammunition, loaded firearms, or uncased firearms inside the classroom.

MDC’s Andy Dalton Range is located near Ash Grove at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the facility by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming events or how to sign up for text alerts from the Dalton Range can call 417-742-4361.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.