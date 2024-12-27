Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to $1.22 Billion on Drawing Day

Powerball’s Drawing Features Top Prize of $145 Million

JACKSON, MISS. – As the year comes to a close, the Mega Millions jackpot has climbed even higher, reaching an estimated $1.22 billion with an estimated cash value of $549.7 million for tonight’s highly anticipated drawing. This record-setting prize, now one of the largest in the game’s history, offers players the chance to end 2024 with the ultimate question: “Would you like that delivered as a $1.22 billion annuity or a single check for approximately $549.7 million?”

The jackpot rolled for the 31st consecutive drawing after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball in the Christmas Eve drawing. The winning numbers were 11-14-38-45-46 with a Mega Ball of 3.

Tonight’s jackpot will be the fifth largest in Mega Million’s history and the ninth largest in U.S. lottery history. The last Mega Millions jackpot hit was Sept. 10, 2024, with the $810 million top prize – or $409.3 million cash – awarded to the holder of a ticket sold in Sugar Land, Texas.

Jackpot Update

Powerball’s jackpot for Saturday, Dec. 28, is an estimated $145 million with an estimated cash value of $66.2 million while Lotto America’s jackpot is an estimated $19.01 million with an estimated cash value of $8.68 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $62,000.

$20 My Lottery Dream Home Instant Game: 2nd Chance & Bonus Promotion

To celebrate the Mississippi Lottery’s 5th anniversary, the My Lottery Dream Home scratch-off game includes a special bonus promotion with eight drawings every two weeks. The next drawing will be Thursday, Jan. 2. The deadline to enter non-winning tickets for this drawing is 11:59 p.m., Monday, Dec. 30.

All entries for the bonus promotion are automatically entered into the My Lottery Dream Home 2nd Chance Promotion drawing for $1 million. Learn about the prizes and the drawing schedule at www.mslottery.com by clicking on the Bonus Promos tab.