Wyoming Education Savings Account Family Application Goes Live January 1

The first phase of the Wyoming Education Savings Account (ESA) family application will go live on January 1, 2025. Families will be able to navigate to the WDE ESA webpage to input basic information to indicate their interest. No documentation will be required for this first step, and applicants will be notified by email to confirm that the application has been received. Families can watch a Pre-Application Overview to prepare.

Phase two of the process will begin in April. Families that indicated interest during phase one will receive email instructions to continue the process including submitting the required documentation to verify eligibility, such as the student’s birth certificate or other proof of age, financial records, and proof of residency. ESA funds will be available for use in July 2025.

“I am thrilled to continue making strides on my campaign promise to support the growth of school choice in Wyoming. I applaud our Wyoming Legislature for their work on public charter schools, and now the establishment of the Education Savings Account program,” said State Superintendent Megan Degenfelder. “Together we are truly growing the opportunity for families to choose the educational experience that is best for their students, and this is only the beginning.”

The ESA program, established by the Wyoming Education Savings Account Act, was signed into law on March 21, 2024. It is designed to empower families by providing them with greater educational choices for their children in pre-K through grade 12. Beginning with the 2025-26 school year, eligible students will receive $6000 annually for various educational expenses including private school tuition, curriculum, tutoring, extra-curricular activities, and other approved education-related costs. Families with household incomes at or below 150% of the federal poverty guidelines qualify for these scholarships.

“The launch of Wyoming’s school choice program marks an important first step toward empowering families with more educational options. While the program’s current scope is limited, it sets the stage for meaningful progress,” said Wyoming Rep. Ocean Andrews (R-Laramie). “This year, I’m hopeful we can build on this foundation and expand school choice opportunities to ensure every Wyoming family, regardless of background or income, has access to the education that best fits their needs.”

The Wyoming Department of Education will be launching the Education Service Provider (ESP) application in early 2025. All interested parties are encouraged to sign up for ESA Updates for the latest information.