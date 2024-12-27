ATLANTA – Chris Kimner has been promoted from Training Director to Director of the agency’s Investigations Division.

Executive Director of Parole Chris Barnett says in this new role, Kimner will oversee the agency’s team of criminal, institutional, and field parole investigators, whose work is critical to the Board’s executive clemency decision-making process.

“The appointment of Chris Kimner as the new Division Director underscores the importance of thorough and comprehensive investigations in our decision-making process. These investigations provide essential information that enables the Board to make informed, data-driven decisions on matters of clemency, commutation, and pardon applications,” said Barnett.

“Chris Kimner’s extensive experience and exceptional career accomplishments make him the ideal parole professional to lead our investigations team. His proven leadership and commitment to excellence have prepared him well for this new challenge. His leadership reinforces the critical role of investigations in serving justice and public safety,” added Barnett.

In his previous role, Kimner was responsible for overseeing internal investigations, staff training, and policy development.

“This is an incredible career opportunity for me,” said Kimner. “I am honored to lead a team whose work is at the core of our agency’s mission. The efforts of our investigators in gathering information and preparing comprehensive reports on parole-eligible offenders and former offenders are essential to the evidence-based decisions made by the Board,” stated Kimner.

The agency’s Investigations Division has fifty-seven investigators who serve in various capacities. Some investigators work within Georgia’s prisons, interviewing inmates and collecting personal history statements. Others are P.O.S.T. certified criminal investigators who conduct interviews of life-sentenced inmates, for special request cases, and for pardon or restoration of rights applications. The majority of the division consists of parole field investigators who conduct post-sentencing legal investigations and prepare profiles on individuals sentenced to prison by Georgia courts.

You can find more information about the State Board of Pardons and Paroles at www.pap.georgia.gov or contact [email protected].