ATLANTA - The Georgia Office of Victim Services, a division of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles, is hosting a panel discussion on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at the University of West Georgia. Titled, “The Power of Kinship: Advocating for Healing and Justice," the event is the centerpiece of a week of events scheduled for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW), April 6-12, 2025. This year’s NCVRW theme is KINSHIP, Connecting and Healing.

As victims often feel isolated, survivors, advocates, and victim service providers will come together to discuss shared experiences, promote kinship and healing through the community.

Parole Board Chairman David Herring says the event will be impactful.

“Our employees are true advocates who have passion for providing post-sentence services to registered crime victims. This panel session is another example of how we positively impact survivors,” states Herring.

The discussion begins at 10 a.m., in the Campus Center Ballroom, located at 302 West Georgia Drive, Carrollton, Georgia, 30117.

The week also includes special recognition of the Georgia Parole Board’s Comfort Dog Asher and Handler Mandy Kimner from Marsy’s Law for Georgia on Monday, April 7th.

On Wednesday, April 9th, the Georgia Parole Board and Georgia Office of Victim Services will conduct a Victim Impact Session for the West Georgia Judicial Circuit. Victim-Survivors will have the opportunity to meet with a parole board member and victim services staff to discuss the impact of the crime. The Parole Board Members have met with more than four hundred victim-survivors since 2022 at victim impact sessions held across the state.

For more information about the Georgia Parole Board contact [email protected] and visit pap.georgia.gov.

For more information about NCVRW events contact the Georgia Office of Victim Services at 404-651-6668 or 1-800-593-9474.