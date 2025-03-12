March 11, 2025

PUBLIC NOTICE

OPEN MEETING

Pursuant to the terms of O.C.G.A. § 50-14-1, notice is hereby given to the public that the monthly meeting of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles is scheduled for Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. The meeting will be held in the Board’s Fifth Floor Hearing Room at 2 Martin Luther King, Jr., Drive, Atlanta, Georgia 30334.

Please note that offender cases are not discussed or considered during monthly Board meetings.

______________________________

La’Quandra L. Smith, Esq.

Director of Legal Services

Executive Secretary to the Board