Board Meeting Agenda

April 1, 2025
Time: 10:00 A.M.

Location: Parole Board Hearing Room
2 M. L. King, Jr. Drive
5th Floor, East Tower
Atlanta, Georgia 30334

I. Call to Order

II. Welcome/Remarks - Chairman David Herring

III. Approval of Agenda

IV. Adoption of Minutes from January 7, 2025, Board Meeting

V.  Old Business

None

VI. New Business

A. Proposed Changes to Board Policies - Thomas Green, Director of Training 

B. Director’s Report - Christopher Barnett, Executive Director of Parole 

VII. Adjournment