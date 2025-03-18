The Agenda for the April 1, 2025, Parole Board Meeting is Published
Board Meeting Agenda
April 1, 2025
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Location: Parole Board Hearing Room
2 M. L. King, Jr. Drive
5th Floor, East Tower
Atlanta, Georgia 30334
I. Call to Order
II. Welcome/Remarks - Chairman David Herring
III. Approval of Agenda
IV. Adoption of Minutes from January 7, 2025, Board Meeting
V. Old Business
None
VI. New Business
A. Proposed Changes to Board Policies - Thomas Green, Director of Training
B. Director’s Report - Christopher Barnett, Executive Director of Parole
VII. Adjournment
