Johnson Fitness & Wellness Announces Nationwide Sweepstakes

COTTAGE GROVE, WI, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Johnson Fitness & Wellness is giving individuals an opportunity to make their New Year’s resolutions more achievable by "stepping up" their fitness game with a home gym makeover sweepstakes. Today, Dec. 27, participants can visit https://www.johnsonfitness.com/sweepstakes to complete an entry form for the opportunity to win a range of premium fitness equipment to support their lifestyle, totaling $5,000 of prizes in equipment. This giveaway encourages individuals to start the new year strong with the help of Johnson Fitness & Wellness, by prioritizing their health and fitness at home.

More than 95% of Americans make fitness-related resolutions each year, but within just three months, only 10% manage to stick with them. Challenges like limited time, high costs, and lack of resources often derail even the best intentions. Johnson Fitness & Wellness aims to change that by giving one lucky

individual the equipment they need to stay committed to their fitness goals through this home gym makeover sweepstakes.

"This initiative is about more than just giving away premium equipment," says Julia Haas, Senior Director of

Marketing. "We’re committed to inspiring individuals to invest in their health and wellness, equipping them

with the tools to make fitness a sustainable and rewarding part of their lives. It's a chance to start the year

strong and maintain momentum all year long."

The lucky winner will receive a combination of cardio, strength and recovery equipment: a Matrix T30

Treadmill with XER console, Matrix Adjustable Dumbbells, and a Synca Kitta Massager. Participants can

enter once daily on the Johnson Fitness & Wellness website via their dedicated landing page

https://www.johnsonfitness.com/sweepstakes

###

About Johnson Fitness & Wellness

Johnson Fitness &a Wellness (JFW) is the retail division of Johnson Health Tech Retail, Inc. JFW is the

world’s largest specialty fitness retailer with more than 460 stores worldwide and counting. Each JFW

retail location offers the strongest assortment of fitness products and brands, including Matrix Fitness,

Vision Fitness, Horizon Fitness, BowFlex and Schwinn. The stores are staffed by experienced fitness

consultants who help customers find the perfect product to achieve their fitness goals. Customers have

access to a wide assortment of personal fitness and wellness equipment, including treadmills, ellipticals,

stationary bikes, home gyms, and accessories. To learn more, visit johnsonfitness.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.