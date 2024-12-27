Cozy up to relaxing nature stories at Jan. 3 MDC virtual program

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – For generations, families have relaxed to stories built around nature-themed characters.

On Jan. 3, families are invited to cozy up to their computer for Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Tales of the New Year.” This online program will be from 4:30-5:15 p.m. and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. This program is designed for all ages. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/205178

At the Jan. 3 program, MDC Naturalist Jordi Raos will share some traditional tales involving animals and plants. This program will not be recorded.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the nature center can call 417-888-4237.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.