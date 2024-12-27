Civil Rights Data Collection now open for 2023-2024 school year

Public Districts

The Office of Civil Rights’ CRDC submission system is now open at https://surveys.nces.ed.gov/crdc/. Districts must enter, review, and submit their data by March 7, 2025. Superintendents should have received email notices about accessing the submission system directly from the CRDC support center. If your district needs access please contact them via https://crdc.communities.ed.gov/.

NDE will NOT submit any data on behalf of districts. However, the NDE is providing reports and files via the ADVISER Validation website, which provide some of the CRDC school data tables. This information is derived from locked 2023-2024 ADVISER data. Districts may export the CRDC Download File reports in a .csv file format, which the CRDC submission system will accept via their File Upload process. (Please refer to the directions in the ADVISER report descriptions.)

Please note: not all CRDC submission data is covered by ADVISER. Districts will still have to manually provide some data on their own. Additionally, many Student Information System vendors provide a method for exporting your SIS data into a CRDC report or .csv file as well. Multiple files may be uploaded to the CRDC website and the latest file will overwrite any previous file which contained the same data. Districts must “submit” their CRDC data once it has all been entered and validated, at which time the data will be locked.