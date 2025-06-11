Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,885 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,697 in the last 365 days.

Special Education Advisory Committee (SEAC)

The Special Education Advisory Council (SEAC) meets quarterly to provide policy guidance to the Nebraska Department of Education with respect to special education and related services for children with disabilities.

SEAC will meet from 9:00 a.m. to approximately 4:00 p.m. with a public comment period at 11:00 a.m. (End time is approximate as the meeting will conclude with an approved motion to adjourn.) Interested persons are invited to attend

*FOR SEAC MEMBERS – There IS ONLY a Virtual Option for this Meeting*

Public Location (members attending virtually only)
*for members of the public wishing to comment/view the meeting in an accessible facility*
NDE Office – Conference Room #265
500 S. 84th St.
Lincoln, NE 68510 

ZOOM INFO: *Coming Soon*
Meeting ID: 

Passcode:

9.25.2025 SEAC Agenda – Coming Soon

Nebraska – Open Meetings Act

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Special Education Advisory Committee (SEAC)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more