Special Education Advisory Committee (SEAC)

The Special Education Advisory Council (SEAC) meets quarterly to provide policy guidance to the Nebraska Department of Education with respect to special education and related services for children with disabilities.

SEAC will meet from 9:00 a.m. to approximately 4:00 p.m. with a public comment period at 11:00 a.m. (End time is approximate as the meeting will conclude with an approved motion to adjourn.) Interested persons are invited to attend

*FOR SEAC MEMBERS – There IS ONLY a Virtual Option for this Meeting* Public Location (members attending virtually only)

*for members of the public wishing to comment/view the meeting in an accessible facility*

NDE Office – Conference Room #265

500 S. 84th St.

Lincoln, NE 68510

ZOOM INFO: *Coming Soon*

Meeting ID:



Passcode:

9.25.2025 SEAC Agenda – Coming Soon

Nebraska – Open Meetings Act