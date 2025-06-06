Milken Educator Award Winner Recognized

The Milken Educator Awards, created in 1987, have rewarded and inspired excellence in the world of education by honoring top educators around the country with $25,000 unrestricted awards. Not an accolade for “lifetime achievement”, the Milken Educator Awards targets early-to-mid career education professionals for their already impressive achievements and, more significantly, for the promise of what they will accomplish in the future.

This year a Neligh-Oakdale Junior/Senior High School Nebraska teacher was surprised with the Milken Educator Award and was honored by board members and presented the Milken Award Obelisk.

Dexter Hanzel teaches math and science in Neligh-Oakdale. He was honored for his outstanding dedication to his students, colleagues, and community that plays a significant role in the academic, professional, and personal growth of those around him.

Commissioner Contract Extension

The board approved a contract extension with a raise for Nebraska Education Commissioner Brian Maher. The Commissioner’s contract will now run through June 2027. The pay increase is in line with the percentage increase for state employees through the collective bargaining agreement.

Promoting Engagement and Knowledge Projects (PEaK)

The NDE Office of Special Education is committed to supporting districts in improving results for children with disabilities. To meet this purpose, funding is available annually to support implementation and evaluation of Targeted Improvement Plans through a PEaK (Promoting Engagement and Knowledge) project. The PEaK Project funding is supplemental to any other funding source. Districts or consortiums of districts supported by an ESU may apply for projects funded with IDEA discretionary dollars for the specific purpose of improving learning for children with disabilities.

21st Century Community Learning Center Grant

The Nebraska 21st CCLC grant program currently provides afterschool programming at 143 sites serving K-12 students in 37 communities. These programs create an afterschool environment focused on three overarching goals: 1) improving overall student academic success, 2) increasing positive behavior and social interactions, and 3) increasing active and meaningful family and community engagement.

The competitive grant awards will have a five-year grant period of July 1, 2025-September 30, 2030.

Menstrual Product Pilot Program

Nebraska law requires the Nebraska Department of Education to develop a pilot program to make menstrual products available to each school district. This legislation is intended to ensure that students have access to essential menstrual

products, promoting health, hygiene, and dignity, and to collect data and report on the effectiveness and impact of the pilot program.

The project will be targeting school districts that classify as a needs improvement school under the accountability system and have 40% or more students identified as poverty students.

NDE will contract ESUCC to provide services outlined in the legislation including: product supply and distribution, implementation support, and monitoring and reporting.

New and Expansion Early Childhood Grants

The purpose of the Early Childhood Education Grant Program is to improve access to early childhood education/prekindergarten programs. Through these grants, children are to be served in high quality environments to be better prepared to enter school and be successful.

reVISION Action Grants

The purpose of the reVISION Action Grant is to improve, modernize, and expand Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs to align with Nebraska’s economic priorities and workforce demands. This competitive grant program provides Perkins funding to eligible secondary and postsecondary recipients to support the implementation of action steps identified through the reVISION comprehensive local needs assessment.

Nebraska Improvement Grant Projects

Based on state statute the NDE shall use lottery funds for Nebraska Improvement Grants on four categories of programs: teacher recruitment and retention, improvement for schools and school districts, improvement in student performance in the subject areas of reading and mathematics, and other improvement areas identified by the state board.

Computer Science & Technology Education Fund Expansion Program

The Computer Science and Technology Education Fund is to be used to establish a statewide computer science education expansion program to recruit, train, and support teachers in computer science and technology education.

The fund is designed to be used for:

• Training for teachers seeking supplemental computer science certification;

• Training designed to support the integration of computer science and technology education into the instructional programs of elementary, middle, and high schools;

• Support for schools and teachers in the development of computer science instructional plans that are consistent with the academic content standards for computer science and technology education adopted by the State Board of Education; and

• Incentive and stipend payments for teachers who meet training, certification, and teaching requirements as established by the State Board of Education.

Teacher Recruitment and Retention Guidelines

Accreditation of Public and Non-Public Rule 10 School Systems for 2025-2026

Rule 10 contains the regulations and procedures for the accreditation of schools. Schools that are accredited submit an assurance statement and reports that are evaluated by Department staff to determine compliance with regulatory requirements.

Accreditation is granted by the board for one school year from July 1 through June 30. Renewal is granted based upon compliance with Rule 10 during the prior school year.

