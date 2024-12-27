DEP Celebrates a Record Year of Achieving Even More Now for Florida’s Environment

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Dec. 27, 2024 Newly appointed Secretary of DEP Alexis A. Lambert looks forward to doing even more for Florida’s environment in 2025. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) highlights the agency’s ongoing efforts to safeguard the state’s natural resources in 2024. “From day one, Governor Ron DeSantis has never wavered in support in restoring Florida’s Everglades and improving water quality,” said DEP Secretary Alexis A. Lambert. “With the support of Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature, DEP has been able to initiate and accelerate transformative projects that will have a lasting impact on Florida’s environmental and economic future. We remain dedicated to advancing Everglades restoration, prioritizing clean water, conserving natural resources and habitat, and investing in flood prevention measures for all of Florida’s coastal and inland communities in the year ahead.” Below are some of DEP’s most significant environmental achievements from this year. DEP Secures Largest Single-Year Investment in Everglades Restoration Projects in Florida’s History For Fiscal Year 2024-25, the state of Florida has committed a historic $840.5 million to Everglades Restoration, marking the largest single-year investment in the state’s history. This unprecedented funding has enabled the launch and completion of numerous restoration projects across the Everglades, which are expected to provide over 336 billion gallons of water storage and remove approximately 727,000 pounds of Total Nitrogen and 488,000 pounds of Total Phosphorous, significantly improving water quality.

Recent achievements in Everglades Restoration include:

The completion of construction on the C-139 Flow Equalization Basin Project, an 11,000-acre-foot shallow reservoir designed to remove nutrients from stormwater and water quality flowing south into the Everglades.



The completion of the Central Everglades Planning Project New Water Seepage Barrier Wall , eight months ahead of schedule. This project will support water flow through the Everglades while reducing potential flooding impacts on communities outside of Everglades National Park.

Ongoing projects include the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir Project, the C-43 (Caloosahatchee) Reservoir Project and the North of Lake Okeechobee Storage Reservoir (LOCAR). Increasing Water Storage to Support Everglades Restoration In the past six years, 63.6 billion gallons of water storage capacity have been created, with an additional 55.4 billion gallons expected to be added next year. These water storage projects are vital to Everglades restoration, helping to improve the quantity, timing and distribution of flows into Everglades National Park and Florida Bay. Additionally, they play a crucial role in reducing harmful discharges to the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie estuaries. DEP Invests in Targeted Water Quality Improvements With a six-year state investment of $2.9 billion, the Florida Legislature has focused on specific areas to target water quality improvements, including Biscayne Bay, Springs Coast, the Indian River Lagoon and the Caloosahatchee Estuary.

Since 2019, DEP has awarded more than 1,098 grants for targeted water quality projects, which will result in nitrogen reductions of more than 4.6 million pounds per year and phosphorous reductions of more than 893,000 pounds per year.

Since 2019, Governor DeSantis has approved more than $115 million towards algae and red tide mitigation, in the process creating the successful innovative technologies grant program, which has helped ensure the state is more equipped than ever to prevent or respond to algal blooms. Governor DeSantis Signs Landmark Legislation to Direct Gaming Compact Revenues Towards Florida’s Environmental Protection Efforts In April, Governor DeSantis signed Senate Bill 1638, designed to further increase funding for the preservation and protection of Florida’s environment and water quality. This bill allocates 96% of the revenue generated from the Seminole Tribe Compact to address some of Florida’s most pressing environmental challenges, including flood control, infrastructure for water quality improvement, and the continued acquisition and management of Florida’s conservation lands. The historic gaming compact, negotiated by Governor DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe of Florida in 2021, is expected to generate an estimated $6 billion for the state through 2030.

Key highlights of the bill include:

$150 million for essential repairs and upgrades to the Central and South Florida Water Management System, along with a study on the health of Lake Okeechobee.

$100 million for land acquisitions within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, aimed at creating vital linkages for wildlife habitat.

$100 million for management activities on state-owned conservation lands, including Florida State Parks.

$100 million for the Resilient Florida Grant Program, designed to help protect inland and coastal communities from storm damage, flooding and other environmental threats.

$79 million for the Water Quality Improvement Grant Program, supporting projects to enhance water quality across the state.

$4 million for grants to local governments for the operation and maintenance of trails within the Florida Greenways and Trails System. To Strengthen Critical Assets in Florida’s Communities Through the Resilient Florida Program, the state is helping counties and municipalities assess their unique flood vulnerabilities and design strategies to mitigate current and future risks from flood and storm surge. Since the program’s inception, Florida invested $1.8 billion through this program, awarding 322 grants for vulnerability assessments and 351 capital projects aimed at strengthening coastal infrastructure and preparing communities for flooding and hurricanes. To support these efforts in 2024, the Fiscal Year 2024-25 Statewide Resilience Plan was allocated funding for the highest-priority projects across the state. DEP has also transmitted the Fiscal Year 2025-26 Statewide Resilience Plan to the Florida Legislature for funding consideration.

Florida is home to the only barrier coral reef system in the continental U.S. Since 2019, Florida has devoted over $68 million for coral reef recovery and restoration, including for research, in-situ treatment, propagation, restoration and monitoring efforts. In July, DEP designated the Kristin Jacobs Coral Aquatic Preserve to protect the northern portion of Florida’s Coral Reef.

Over the past six years, the state has invested more than $636 million in beach nourishment and inlet management to address Florida’s critically eroded or storm impacted shorelines. DEP Supports Florida’s Future Water Supply Needs In Florida, water resource managers are proactively balancing the needs of the state’s growing population with the demands of the natural systems to ensure a sustainable water supply for the future. Since 2019, the Florida Legislature has invested $245 million in state funding to support the development of alternative water supplies statewide. This funding has advanced 95 projects, which are expected to produce more than 312 million gallons of water per day when fully operational. These projects include water conservation efforts, aquifer recharge and the development of alternative water supplies, such as reclaimed water, brackish water and surface water storage. DEP Funds Projects to Protect Florida’s Iconic Springs Florida is home to more first- and second-magnitude springs than any other state in the nation. Under Governor DeSantis’s leadership, the state has made an unprecedented financial commitment, dedicating $380 million in state funds over the last six years specifically for springs restoration. This record funding supports 119 community projects, enabling DEP to assist local governments and other stakeholders in identifying and implementing projects that are critical for achieving restoration goals. Florida Sets the Standard with Over 1 Million Acres Protected through the Florida Forever Program Florida continues to lead the nation in conserving critical land stakes for Florida’s future, setting the standard for other programs across the country. Since 2019, the state has allocated over $1.4 billion for land acquisition through the Florida Forever Program, protecting nearly 336,000 acres for conservation – 90% of which lie within the Florida Wildlife Corridor. In 2024, the state surpassed the remarkable milestone of one million acres of protected conservation land through the Florida Forever Program.

This year, DEP celebrated the completion of four Florida Forever projects within the Florida Wildlife Corridor – Natural Bridge Creek, Natural Bridge Timberlands, Wolfe Creek Forest and Yarborough Ranch – permanently conserving over 22,000 acres of pristine land, including natural springs, upland pine forests and blackwater streams.

Key 2024 land acquisitions include:

25,039 acres within the Caloosahatchee-Big Cypress Corridor in Collier and Hendry counties, connecting the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge and Big Cypress National Preserve to the Dinner Island Wildlife Management Area and Corkscrew Regional Ecosystem Wildlife and Environmental Area, safeguarding vital habitats in the region. The Department looks forward to continuing to acquire lands within this corridor in 2025.



17,229 acres within the Devil’s Garden Florida Forever Project in Hendry County, protecting critical habitat for the endangered Florida panther and preserving water quality in Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park and Big Cypress National Preserve.



11,700 acres of conservation easements in the Avalon Florida Forever Project in southern Jefferson County, safeguarding the unique forestland and wetland systems of the Red Hills region.

Recent legislation, such as House Bill 1379 (2023) and Senate Bill 1638 (2024), ensures consistent funding for environmentally sensitive land acquisitions, solidifying Florida’s commitment to conservation. Florida’s Award-Winning State Parks Attracts Millions of Visitors The Florida Park Service is the only four-time winner of the Gold Medal honoring the nation’s best park system. This past fiscal year, Florida’s 175 state parks welcomed over 30 million visitors, generating an economic impact of over $3.7 billion.

In partnership with the Florida Prepaid College Savings Program, DEP awarded 10 Florida children a $1,000 scholarship for a Florida 529 Savings Plan and a Florida State Parks Junior Ranger gift pack, which included a hammock and an inflatable standup paddleboard. The promotion encourages children to learn about Florida’s environment through the Junior Ranger Program.

Florida State Parks’ annual photo contest invited park visitors to “Capture the Real Florida,” resulting in nearly 3,800 high-quality submissions. The contest celebrated the stunning backdrops of Florida’s state parks, trails and historic sites.

Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park in Micanopy was designated as the eighth State Geological Site, recognizing its importance to scientific study and the public's understanding of Florida's geological history.

The Florida Cabinet approved new acquisitions, including a new state park in Walton County and a significant expansion of Allen David Broussard Catfish Creek Preserve State Park, further enhancing the state’s conservation and recreational offerings. DEP Advances Water Quality Protection to Assist Communities Managing Storm Water During the 2024 legislative session, the Florida Legislature unanimously ratified the proposed stormwater rules through Senate Bill 7040, which Governor DeSantis signed into law on June 28, 2024.

The new rules provide applicants with continued flexibility to choose from a range of design options, including various best management practices, to meet performance-based design criteria. Additionally, the revisions will ensure better maintenance and more consistent oversight of future permitted systems through required periodic inspections and reporting.

DEP is actively conducting extensive outreach and training to stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of the new rules. Florida Continues Record Growth While Maintaining Superior Air Quality While simultaneously growing faster than any other state, Florida continues to enjoy the best air quality since the inception of its monitoring network in the early 1970s. In 2020, DEP achieved a significant milestone by meeting all National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) statewide. Even with EPA’s updated, stricter rules this year, Florida has maintained compliance with these air quality standards. This success reflects years of collaboration between DEP and stakeholders to reduce emissions and improve air quality. As a result, Florida not only maintains the cleanest air on record, but also remains the most populous state in the nation to meet these stringent federal air quality standards. DEP Responds to Disasters in Blue and Grey Skies DEP’s Office of Emergency Response conducted over 410 on-scene responses to environmental pollution threats, including petroleum or hazardous spills from vehicle accidents and coastal oil spills. DEP’s emergency response personnel provide technical support and on-site assistance to quickly mitigate threats to the environment and public safety.

Since the transfer of the Environmental Crimes Unit from FWC to DEP in 2019, DEP has remained focused on environmental enforcement. The unit’s Director, Captain, Special Agents and Lieutenants are fully constituted law enforcement officers of the state of Florida. Since moving to DEP, the Environmental Crimes Unit has criminally charged environmental violators with 203 felonies and 579 misdemeanors. Special agents also responded to Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton this year. To learn more about DEP’s initiatives to protect Florida’s environment, visit ProtectingFloridaTogether.gov. ###