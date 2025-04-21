SM-5300X Case Study: Out with conventional labels - In with Hi Touch e.Labels Knightstown Meats & Catering

DIGI's SM-5300X Reduces Waste and Increases Flexibility While Maintaining Label Quality

We can honestly say because of the support we have received from DIGI, we would and have highly recommended this technology to other retailers.” — Denise Titus- Owner of Knightstown Meats & Catering

SOMERSET, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knightstown Meats & Catering, also known as the Knightstown Locker, has been a local favorite since 1971, specializing in butchering and selling locally raised cattle and hogs. Dan Titus and his wife, Denise, took over the business in 1988, and with the help of their sons and nephew, have grown it into the thriving family-owned operation it is today. With a small but dedicated staff, they pride themselves on providing top-quality products to the community.Before partnering with DIGI America , Knightstown relied on conventional signage for pricing. However, after seeing DIGI’s innovative linerless labels at the Indiana Meat Packers & Processors Association (IMPPA) event, they were impressed by the flexibility and time-saving benefits of using labels that required less frequent changes. The clean, consistent look of the labels was an added bonus.A demonstration of DIGI's software and e.Labels convinced Denise Titus that this was the solution they had been searching for. DIGI’s Hi Touch updates allowed them to easily sync price changes across all their systems, saving valuable time and giving their product displays a fresh, upscale appearance. With DIGI’s software, updates are now done in one place and automatically sent to all scales and e.Labels, making the process faster and more efficient.Seven months into using DIGI scales, Knightstown has seen a transformation in their business operations. They now use five scales daily for retail, custom, and wholesale labeling. The RSM software gives them full control, ensuring smooth updates and effortless management. The e.Labels’ Hi Touch feature, which allows for quick PLU call-up with a simple tap, has also streamlined operations—especially for new employees—and has improved customer interaction, speeding up the checkout process and reducing wait times.DIGI’s technology has revolutionized Knightstown’s business, enhancing both operational efficiency and customer experience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.