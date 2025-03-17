SM-6000 + e.Sense Case Study: - Streamlining the Bulk Section for Food Land, MA

DIGI's SM-6000 + e.Sense simplified bulk section operation with motion-sensing technology for Food Land Halal Market

The spices our customers use are key to their cooking, taste, and memories. Allowing them easy access to these items without requiring employee assistance is the perfect solution.” — Jamal Uddin - Owner of Food Land

SOMERSET, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Food Land International, the largest South Asian and Southeast Asian supermarket in Massachusetts, has long been a staple for the community, offering 100% Halal-certified meats, fresh fish, vegetables, and an extensive selection of spices.With four locations across the state, one of which uses a DIGI Wrapper, Food Land Owner Jamal Uddin was introduced to DIGI America by Sales Representative Barry Cartier. Impressed by the high-quality DIGI products, Jamal eagerly engaged in discussions, ultimately leading to the installation of the SM-6000 Self-Service weighing scale with e.Sense.Prior to the installation of DIGI’s solution, Food Land faced several challenges in its bulk spice area, a vital section for their community. The previous system led to waste, errors, and significant delays, frustrating customers. Shoppers would scoop loose items, but the price wouldn’t be revealed until checkout, causing confusion and slowing down the process. Additionally, customers frequently cut in front of others to ask about the prices of their items, further disrupting the flow of business.With the introduction of the DIGI self-service scale, Food Land’s bulk section has been transformed. Now, customers dispense their own items into bags or reusable containers, and the scale automatically detects the item and its weight. The e.Sense feature enhances this process: as the customer turns the dispenser knob, the system instantly generates the item’s PLU, weight, and price, which appear clearly on the display screen. Customers can then easily print a label and proceed to checkout without interrupting the line.This streamlined process has not only improved the shopping experience but also increased efficiency in the store. Previously, an employee was required to manage the loose item section to address confusion, prevent food waste, and ensure security. With the new system in place, the need for an employee in that area has been eliminated, allowing staff to focus on other important tasks throughout the store.The result has been a smoother, more efficient operation with reduced waste, fewer disruptions, and a better experience for Food Land's loyal customers.

