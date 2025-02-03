DIGI America to Showcase Cutting-Edge Solutions at NGA 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Experience DIGI’s latest innovations at the National Grocers Association Expo 2025

SOMERSET, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the premier event for the independent grocery industry, The NGA Show welcomes grocery retail and wholesale professionals, food retail industry executives, manufacturers, and suppliers to Las Vegas. The NGA Show blends learning, networking and product discovery to provide actionable insights and showcase what's next for the independent grocer. DIGI America is at the forefront of providing innovative solutions for the Retail and Food Industries, offering an extensive range of products designed to streamline packaging, labeling, and pricing processes.From stretch wrapping and pre-printed label application to weigh, price, and label solutions, DIGI America's advanced technologies are built to enhance operations across diverse sectors including Produce, Seafood, Bakery, Cheese, and Meat & Poultry Processing.At the NGA 2025 show, taking place from February 23rd- February 25th in Las Vegas, Nevada DIGI America will showcase a variety of their equipment at Booth 2345. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore groundbreaking machines designed to optimize food industry operations, including:SM-6000AI: Infuses enterprise-grade cognitive intelligence into retailers’ operations, delivering high accuracy and recognition speed for rapid product identification. This Edge computing technology grants high-speed performance and can be easily deployed in various settings.SM-6000EV HC: Redefines user experience with our state-of-the-art innovation! Fully equipped with the latest technologies and enchanting features that provides smooth and efficient practicality for both operators and shoppers.AW-5600ATII: A high-performance automatic weigh-wrap-label system that’s reliable, productive, and easy to operate. Efficient use of energy and consumables helps to minimize both cost and the machine’s ecological footprint.SM-5300X: Combining high performance and versatility, this modern weighing solution is capable of fulfilling different retail purposes.SM-6000SSR 15" on stand: With higher weight capacity! Fully equipped with the latest technologies and enchanting features that provides smooth and efficient practicality for both operators and shoppers.ESL shelf display (infotags, enchant): Designed to captivate, these cutting-edge displays offer vivid HD visuals capable of bringing dynamic content to life while creating an immersive experience in every aisle.Queue System: DIGI queue management and collection system prevents customers from leaving due to long queues.Don’t miss the chance to stop by and discover how these cutting-edge solutions can elevate your business and drive efficiencies in the retail industry.

