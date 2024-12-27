DoHS Reports Continued Decrease in Overdose Deaths, Announces 2025-2030 SUD Prevention Plan

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Bureau for Behavioral Health (BBH) and Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) today announced continued progress in reducing overdose deaths across the state, alongside the release of the agency’s 2025-2030 One State One Vision West Virginia Substance Use Primary Prevention Strategic Plan aimed at sustaining and expanding these efforts.

“Every life saved is a victory for West Virginia,” said Dr. Stephen Loyd, DoHS Office of Drug Control Policy Director. “This sustained progress is a testament to the hard work of our partners and our commitment to addressing the opioid crisis through comprehensive prevention and treatment strategies.”

Updated data highlights a 36% decrease in overdose deaths from January to June 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Even with pending cases, the reduction is not expected to fall below 29%. Additionally, year-over-year figures for the 12 months ending in July 2024 show a 22.6% decline in drug overdose deaths in West Virginia. This reduction exceeds the national average decrease of 16.9%, underscoring the impact of the State’s focused prevention, treatment, and recovery strategies.

“This decline equates to 256 lives saved – 256 individuals who are still with their families and communities,” said Christina Mullins, DoHS Deputy Secretary of Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders. “When we think about what this means, it’s not just a statistic. It’s 256 mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, and friends who have another chance at life. These numbers remind us why we work so hard to prevent overdose deaths and to help those battling substance use disorder find their way to recovery.”

As part of its ongoing commitment, DoHS also announced the release of its One State One Vision West Virginia Substance Use Primary Prevention Strategic Plan, which builds on current successes by introducing new, data-driven strategies to combat substance use disorder (SUD) and further reduce overdose deaths. Key elements of the plan include:



Strengthening capacity to implement and sustain evidence-based prevention programs.

Establishing a comprehensive data and evaluation system.

Fostering strategic collaboration and communication.

Increasing and aligning investments in prevention infrastructure.

Developing unified messaging for substance use awareness and education.



“This plan represents a forward-thinking approach to prevention by using data and evidence to guide every decision we make,” said Nicholas Stuchell, DoHS Bureau for Behavioral Health Interim Commissioner. “By strengthening collaboration, communication, and investments in prevention, we can ensure that more West Virginians have the support they need to live healthy, substance-free lives.”

To view BBH’s One State One Vision West Virginia Substance Use Primary Prevention Strategic Plan, visit helpandhopewv.org/prevention-plan. ​

