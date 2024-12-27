Roadway Activity Report for the Lower East and Upper Cumberland (December 26 - January 01 2025)



DISTRICT 27

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 Utility Work both directions from MM 315 to MM 325: THP assisted rolling roadblock on 1-40 beginning eastbound in Putnam County at MM 315 (LM 10.50 and beginning westbound at MM 325 (LM 20.66). Message boards, signage, and law enforcement vehicles will be present along I-40 and ramps. Motorists should be prepared to stop and expect delays. 01/05/24 from 6 am to 7 am. [2024- 720]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project limits. Paving operations are ongoing throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. The contractor has closed North Grace Hill Drive at the existing intersection of SR-28 (US-127) for construction activities. Motorists should utilize South Grace Hill Drive as the detour with appropriate signs. Traffic moved to temporary alignment on Plateau Road and permanent alignment on Potato Farm Road. Flaggers and advanced warning signs will accompany any closures. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone as traffic patterns change. [Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Crossville/CNV009]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-282 (DUNBAR RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0 to LM 3.24: Flagging operations on SR-282 (Dunbar Road) from Frank P Brown Elementary School (South of Beaver Road) to Shadberry Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks signage, flaggers, and barrel/cones will be present. 01/06/25 through 02/14/25 from 8 am to 3 pm. [2024-773, 774, 801, 812]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) construction of bridge over the Obed River (LM 12.7): Bridge replacement activities continue on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River bridge. SR-1 (US-70) is to be closed at the bridge for the duration of the project until the work is completed. A detour with signs has been displayed to utilize Northside Drive (SR-462) to travel around the closure. Additionally, the left turn from Sparta Drive onto Miller Avenue (SR-392) has been closed for the duration of the project. Motorists should be aware of the road closure and utilize the detour route as necessary. RESTRICTIONS: Bridge on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River is being replaced. The road is closed at LM 12.72. [Whaley Construction, LLC/Crossville/CNX110]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (Main Street, US-127) downtown pedestrian improvement project between Lantana Road (Highway 70 East) and Neecham Street: Construction activities are ongoing along SR-28 (Main Street). The contractor is working on removing and replacing the concrete sidewalk and curb ramps from East First Street to Neecham Street. The shoulder parking along this area has been closed. A traffic shift for North bound traffic will be installed utilizing the center turn lane from East Street to Neecham Street. The lane shift is expected to be completed by 01/20/25. Signs and flaggers may be utilized during these lane closures and/or lane shifts. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone. [Adams Contracting, LLC/Crossville/LP24_1]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-299 repair of bridge over I-40 MM 338.5 (LM 2.8): Construction activities ongoing in the area. The temporary traffic signal on SR-299 is active and traffic crossing the bridge is reduced to one 10-foot lane. The contractor will be working on the North bound portion of the bridge deck, shoulders, and slopes of SR-299. Possible temporary flagging operations are needed for construction activities. [Jamison Construction, LLC/Crossville/CNY062]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-462 from SR-28 (US-127N / LM 3.1) to SR-298 (Genesis Road / LM 4.6) in Crossville : Construction and paving activities are in progress. Activities will require temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages on Interstate Drive (SR-462), as well as short term closures of city streets. Flagging operations will accompany these closures with appropriate signs. Motorists traveling west on Interstate Drive should be mindful of the "Right Turn Only" lane at the intersection of Stout Drive. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone as traffic patterns change. [Rogers Group, Inc./Crossville/CNV010]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 construction from north of the SR-111 interchange to south of the I-40 interchange: T he contractor continues grading activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Pigeon Roost Creek Road and Messenger Road remain closed, at the intersection of SR-136 with detour signs to utilize West Davis Road and Bunker Hill Road. In addition, the turning lane serving Prescott South Middle School has been taken out of service and northbound Jefferson Avenue will be restricted to one lane. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel. [Rogers Group, Inc./Cookeville/CNV284]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 (S. JEFFERSON AVE.) Utility Work southbound from LM 2.75 to LM 2.55: The southbound lane closures on SR-136 (S Jefferson Ave) between Spring Street Town Square to I-40. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 11/14/24 through 02/28/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-640]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (MONTEREY HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 29 to LM 31: Flagging operations on SR-24 (Monterey Hwy) from Sandy Stone Camp Road to Mill Creek Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks signage, flaggers, and barrel/cones will be present. 01/06/25 through 02/28/25 from 8 am to 3 pm. [2023-576]

DISTRICT 28

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-30 and SR-443, the grading, drainage, stream relocation, widening, and resurfacing on Summer City Road: The contractor will be performing grade work and widening on Summer City Road in Bledsoe County. This work will narrow the lanes at LM 2.0 and LM 4.3 and will leave both lanes open to traffic. Please slow down and use caution when driving through the work zone. [Rogers Group, Inc./Dunlap/CNY153]

MARION COUNTY SR-156 repair of bridge over Tennessee River, LM 15.2: The contractor will be setting up shoulder closures on the SR-156 bridge over the Tennessee River at LM 15.2 in South Pittsburg. Only one shoulder will be closed at a time. Once work is completed on one shoulder the other shoulder will then be closed. Please use caution when driving through the work zone. [Olympus Painting Contractors Inc./Dunlap/CNY063]

DISTRICT 29

MCMINN COUNTY I-75 Utility Work both directions from MM 52 to MM 59.8: THP assisted rolling roadblock on I-75 beginning northbound in McMinn County at MM 52 (LM 17.41) SR-305 (John J Duncan Parkway and beginning southbound in Monroe County at MM 62 (LM 2.80) Oakland Road. Message boards, signage, and law enforcement vehicles will be present along I-75 and ramps. Motorists should be prepared to stop and expect delays. 01/05/24 from 6 am to 7 am. [2024-059]

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes: Materials Co. will be repairing concrete pavement in Cumberland County in Crossville on I-40 at exits 320, 322, and 329. Various ramps require repairs and during the repairs half the ramp widths will be closed leaving a minimum of 10-foot lanes open to traffic. Please use caution when driving through the work zones. [Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC/Dunlap/CNX411]

REGION 2 The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will be replacing various ground mounted signs in Cumberland and Putnam Counties on I-40. This work will require shoulder closures at each location. A crash truck will be on site at each location. Please use caution when driving through the work zones.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Dunlap/CNY131]

RESTRICTIONS

CUMBERLAND COUNTY - CNX110: Bridge on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River is being replaced. The road is closed at LM 12.72.

