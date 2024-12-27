Submit Release
Statement of the OSCE Mission to BiH following the femicide in Ključ

Sarajevo, 27 December 2024 - We are saddened by another case of femicide, which occurred in Ključ yesterday. Deplorably, again a weapon was used to commit a crime.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the victim's family and friends.

We are once again compelled to call on all levels of authority in BiH to undertake swift, decisive and compassionate actions to investigate, prosecute, and prevent such incidents from occurring. Prevention must include a prompt seizure of illegally possessed firearms. This tragedy is yet another a stark reminder that promises and commitments are meaningless without immediate and effective action.

