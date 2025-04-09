Spain holds closing meeting as Chair of OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation

Spain held its closing plenary meeting as Chair of the OSCE’s Forum for Security Co-operation (FSC) on 9 April. Over the past four months, Cristóbal Valdés, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Spain to the OSCE chaired the weekly FSC meetings in Vienna with the objective of facilitating a constructive dialogue that enhances co-operation in security matters across the OSCE region, with a clear focus on the war against Ukraine.

Throughout the Spanish Chairpersonship, the importance of multilateralism and a common, comprehensive, rule-based vision of security based on the respect for international law was highlighted as the meetings addressed conflicts and challenges across the region.

“I am convinced that co-operation is the only way to resolve conflicts and to prevent future outbreaks of instability,” said José Manuel Albares, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain. “At times like these, having a platform for dialogue and co-operation to address issues in the military-political field is an asset for stability and security in our region.”

During the Chairpersonship, Spain held Security Dialogues on vital topics, including on the responsible use of new and emerging military technologies, and on bolstering women’s full and equal participation in peace and security governance

The FSC is an autonomous decision-making body of the OSCE, with the aim of maintaining military security and stability in the OSCE area through the exchange of military information among all 57 participating States.

Estonia will Chair the FSC from May until September 2025.