Application for provisional license for establishments of veterinary clinical care and commercial activity of animals to end next month

MACAU, December 27 - The “Law on Veterinary Clinical Care and Commercial Activity of Animals” entered into force on 1 April this year, stipulating that establishments of veterinary clinical care activities and commercial activity of animals that had operated for one year or more before the effective date of the law, meet the provisions of the transitional regime of the law and intend to continue with their operation are required to make an application for a provisional license to the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) before 25 January 2025. Through continuous promotions and inspections, IAM urges members of the sector to submit their applications for the establishment license as soon as possible.

License required for operation after transitional period

The new law has a transitional regime to allow the establishments that meet the provisions of the transitional regime to continue with their operation until 31 March 2025, after which the four types of establishments of veterinary clinical care, breeding, sale and boarding of animals are all required to hold a license for the establishments before commencement of business; otherwise they shall be deemed to be operating without a license.

People in charge of establishments who intend to continue with their operation after the above-mentioned transitional period can submit an application to IAM. Those who are found to meet the provisions after review will be issued with a provisional license with two-year validity (i.e. the provisional license is valid from 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2027), allowing the sector sufficient time to adapt to the various provisions of the new law.

License for establishments required to be posted in clearly visible place

The law stipulates that holders of the license for establishments are subject to a series of duties including posting the license issued by IAM in a clearly visible place in the establishments for public identification. If members of the public notice any unlicensed operation or other illegal acts, they can report the cases to IAM.

Points to note for application explained during inspections

In order for the relevant sector to understand the statutory requirements and to fulfil their obligations in accordance with the law, IAM has organised multiple briefing sessions successively, and promotes the law continuously during regular inspections, assisting members of the sector in operating in accordance with the law and ensuring smooth transition for them. The relevant application formalities and points to note for the application for the license for establishments can be found in the column of “Business Establishments & Promotional Materials” on the IAM website (www.iam.gov.mo). IAM will continue to communicate with the sector to jointly promote orderly and sound development of veterinary clinical care and commercial activity of animals.