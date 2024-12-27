Employment survey for September - November 2024

MACAU, December 27 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that both the general unemployment rate (1.7%) and the unemployment rate of local residents (2.3%) for September - November 2024 remained unchanged from the previous period (August - October). Meanwhile, the underemployment rate rose by 0.3 percentage points to 1.5%.

The labour force living in Macao (386,000) and total employment (379,300) both grew by 1,800 from the previous period, and the number of employed residents (287,300) rose by 800. Analysed by industry, employment in the Gaming sector and Financial Activities increased, while that in Hotels, Restaurants & Similar Activities decreased.

Number of the unemployed was 6,700, which was similar to that in the previous period. Among the unemployed searching for a new job, most of them were previously engaged in the Gaming sector and Retail Trade. Meanwhile, the proportion of new labour market entrants seeking their first job dropped by 3.6 percentage points to 14.6% of the total unemployed.

Number of the underemployed (5,800) increased by 1,100 from the previous period, and the majority of them were working in Real Estate & Business Activities and the Transport & Storage sector.

In comparison with September - November 2023, the labour force participation rate (68.0%) and the unemployment rate (1.7%) decreased by 0.4 and 0.6 percentage points respectively, while the underemployment rate (1.5%) nudged up by 0.1 percentage point.

The Employment Survey covers all residential units in the Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane, excluding collective living quarters such as dormitories and care homes for the elderly. Individuals living in these units are included in the survey, and therefore Macao residents and non-resident workers who work in Macao but live outside the territory are excluded. According to the preliminary estimates from the movement records, an average of about 104,600 Macao residents and non-resident workers worked in Macao but lived outside the territory during the reference period; when including these individuals, total labour force (490,600) increased by 2,600 from the previous period.