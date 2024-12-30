Be Genius by Be Genius Wins Iron A' Design Award in Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design Category

Be Genius

Innovative Cultural Heritage Design Recognized for Excellence in Preserving and Promoting Traditional Chinese Culture

Be Genius, a cultural and creative product design by Be Genius, has been honored with the prestigious Iron A' Design Award in the Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design category. The A' Design Award is a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of cultural heritage design, celebrating exceptional works that demonstrate innovation, creativity, and a deep understanding of cultural significance.The award-winning Be Genius design holds particular relevance for the Cultural Heritage industry and its stakeholders. By skillfully integrating the auspicious symbolism of the mythical Chinese creature Pixiu into functional everyday items, Be Genius not only preserves traditional cultural elements but also makes them accessible and appealing to contemporary audiences. This innovative approach aligns with the growing trend of incorporating cultural heritage into modern design, meeting the demand for products that connect people with their cultural roots while offering practical value.Be Genius stands out in the market through its unique fusion of ancient mythology and contemporary design. Inspired by the legendary Pixiu, known for its association with wealth and prosperity in Chinese folklore, the designers at Be Genius conducted extensive research to understand the creature's form, legends, and cultural significance. They then masterfully translated these elements into visually striking and functional decorative items, such as copper-cut graphic shapes adorned with digitally printed colored patterns. The resulting products seamlessly blend traditional aesthetics with modern sensibilities, creating a distinctive and meaningful design that resonates with customers seeking culturally rich and practical items.The Iron A' Design Award recognition serves as a testament to Be Genius's dedication to excellence and innovation in the field of cultural heritage design. This achievement not only validates the brand's design philosophy but also inspires the team to continue exploring new ways to preserve and promote traditional culture through contemporary product design. By setting a high standard for culturally significant and user-centric design, Be Genius has the potential to influence industry practices and contribute to the ongoing evolution of the Cultural Heritage sector.Be Genius was designed by a talented team of designers: Shangfei Lang, Cheng Zhong, and Weihua Kong.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Be Genius design at:About Be Genius"Be Genius Design and Cultural Research (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd." is an institute jointly established by Youkun Design of Shenzhen, School of Design and Arts at Henan University of Technology, and Guanyi Cultural Design Research Center. The company's mission is to propel the advancement of cultural research and design-related fields. Its dedication lies in crafting cultural and creative product designs that resonate with societal needs, thereby pioneering a fresh endeavor in collaborative industry-academia-research initiatives.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards . Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The Iron A' Design Award winning works are respected for their thoroughness and ability to integrate industry best practices, demonstrating the creators' skill, specialization, and understanding of design principles. These designs are expected to be highly regarded and cherished for their practicality and innovation, ultimately contributing to making the world a better place.About A' Design AwardThe A' Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design Award is a distinguished international competition that recognizes creativity and innovation in the culture industry. Participants from around the world, including leading brands, influential design agencies, and pioneering designers, have the opportunity to showcase their work to a panel of experts and gain global recognition. The competition, now in its 16th year, is organized across all industries and open to entries from all countries. By participating in the A' Cultural Heritage Design Competition, designers have the chance to have their cultural heritage design excellence acknowledged and gain well-deserved international recognition. Winning the A' Design Prize for Cultural Heritage provides an opportunity to garner global visibility and enhance one's status within this competitive industry. Ultimately, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://culturalheritageaward.com

