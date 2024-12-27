Be a smart shopper this Boxing Day

Release date: 26/12/24

The Boxing Day sales are here and it’s the perfect opportunity to bag a bargain after Christmas.

However, it’s important to be wary of scams and keep an eye out for sneaky tactics that encourage you to make a quick purchase.

Also make sure you know your rights after sale.

If shopping online keep an eye out for:

*Fake websites on social media. Always check the URL or search for the retailer direct in your browser.

*Unusually low prices and uncommon payment options such as a wire transfer.

*People should also be mindful of tricks designed to get them to spend more than they intended such as hidden fees at the check-out and scarcity cues that urge you to make a quick decision such as pop-ups saying ‘last one!’.

Don’t feel pressured into making a quick purchase and shop around to make sure you’re getting the best deal.

But what if you do buy in haste or have unwanted Christmas presents you’d like to return, what are your rights? Can you return a gift without a receipt?

Yes, although you'll still need some proof of purchase.

You can use the following as proof of purchase:

The receipt (if the gift giver still has it)

A credit card statement that itemises the goods.

A confirmation or receipt number from a phone or internet transaction.

A warranty card showing the date, price and place of purchase.

While retailers aren't obliged to give you a refund just because you've changed your mind, many do offer change-of-mind returns so make sure you check their policies.

Australian Consumer Law (ACL) contains ‘consumer guarantees’ that entitle you to a refund or replacement if they are not met. These include being of acceptable quality, matching the description and being fit for purpose.

This applies equally to items or services purchased online with consumers having the same refund rights as when buying from a physical shop.

These rights are valid for a 'reasonable time' depending on the quality and type of goods.

What is a ‘reasonable’ amount of time for a business to fix a problem will depend on the nature of the product or service. For example, it may take longer for a repairer to attend a house to fix an installed dishwasher than for a pair of pants to be exchanged in-store.

Similarly, if you bought a microwave for $400, which had 12 months warranty, and after 13 months it stopped working, you still have the right of repair or replacement because it's likely you expected it to last longer and warranties don’t replace consumer guarantees.

However, if you bought a microwave for $45 and the same thing happened, the same rights might not apply because the price compared to the time the microwave was expected to last is different.

More information on consumer rights is available on the CBS website.

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

The Boxing Day sales are a great opportunity to snag a bargain but it’s important to be wary of deals online that seem too good to be true and to know your rights as a consumer.

Whether you are shopping online or in store, consumers have the same rights under Australian Consumer Law including the right to return items that are not fit for purpose

If you are wanting to return unwanted Christmas gifts, make sure you have the receipt or some kind of proof of purchase.

If shopping online, make sure you check the website is legitimate and keep an eye out for sneaky fees and tactics designed to get you to spend more than you intended.

It’s a great opportunity to support local small businesses too.