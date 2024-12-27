VT Route 67e CLOSED

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 76 East is closed in the area of house number 473 due to a motor vehicle crash with wires down in the roadway.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.



