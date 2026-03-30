Traffic Alert - I 89 NB near MM 82 in Williston - Both Lanes of Travel
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 89 NB near MM 82 in Williston - Both Lanes of Travel has both lanes obstructed in the area of I 89 NB near MM 82 in Williston - Both Lanes of Travel due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
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