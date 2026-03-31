Berlin Barracks / Crash with Injury
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26A3002502
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Tylor Rancourt
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 3/30/2026 1658 hours
STREET: Mountain Rd
TOWN: Stowe
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Edson Hill Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry Asphalt
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Nicholas Chegwidden
AGE: 42
SEAT BELT? (X)Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stowe, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2024
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor front bumper damage on driver side
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
PEDESTRIAN: Juvenile
AGE: 6
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stowe, VT
INJURIES: Serious non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to Mountain Road near the intersection of Edson Hill Road in Stowe for a reported single vehicle crash involving a juvenile pedestrian. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Nicholas Chegwidden, 42 of Stowe, Vermont. Preliminary investigation determined Chegwidden was driving north on Mountain Road when the juvenile pedestrian crossed the roadway in front of his Toyota Tacoma. The juvenile sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the UVM Medical Center for treatment.
The Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team responded to assist in the investigation. The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by members of the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles Enforcement Division and the Stowe Police Department.
This incident is still under investigation. Any witnesses of the crash are encouraged to contact Sgt. Tylor Rancourt of the Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.
Sgt. Tylor Rancourt
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Paine Turnpike N
Berlin, VT 05602
Office: 802-229-9191
Cell: 802-760-0545
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