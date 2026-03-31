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Berlin Barracks / Crash with Injury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 26A3002502                                              

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Tylor Rancourt

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 3/30/2026 1658 hours

STREET: Mountain Rd

TOWN: Stowe

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Edson Hill Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER:        Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry Asphalt

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Nicholas Chegwidden

AGE: 42    

SEAT BELT? (X)Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stowe, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2024

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor front bumper damage on driver side

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

PEDESTRIAN: Juvenile

AGE: 6    

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stowe, VT

INJURIES: Serious non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to Mountain Road near the intersection of Edson Hill Road in Stowe for a reported single vehicle crash involving a juvenile pedestrian. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Nicholas Chegwidden, 42 of Stowe, Vermont. Preliminary investigation determined Chegwidden was driving north on Mountain Road when the juvenile pedestrian crossed the roadway in front of his Toyota Tacoma. The juvenile sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the UVM Medical Center for treatment.

 

The Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team responded to assist in the investigation. The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by members of the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles Enforcement Division and the Stowe Police Department.

 

This incident is still under investigation. Any witnesses of the crash are encouraged to contact Sgt. Tylor Rancourt of the Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.

 

 

 

 

Sgt. Tylor Rancourt

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N

Berlin, VT 05602

 

Office: 802-229-9191

Cell: 802-760-0545

 

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Berlin Barracks / Crash with Injury

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