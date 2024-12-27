Re: VT Route 67e CLOSED
Correction, 67 East.
Sent: Thursday, December 26, 2024 11:08 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: VT Route 67e CLOSED
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 76 East is closed in the area of house number 473 due to a motor vehicle crash with wires down in the roadway.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
