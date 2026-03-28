VSP BCI / Death Investigation Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A3002368
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 3/25/26 at 1303 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Middlesex Park and Ride
INCIDENT TYPE: Death investigation
VICTIM: Ryan Lamery
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of a man who was discovered in a vehicle at the Middlesex Park and Ride, located at 4 Knapp Road in Middlesex. Troopers were notified at about 1:03PM. Wednesday, March 25, 2026, that a male was found unresponsive in a black Honda del Sol bearing a Vermont registration of "MOUSEY". The individual was identified as Ryan Lamery, 42, of Williamstown. The death does not appear to be suspicious. Troopers are asking the public's assistance to help identify any individuals seen with Lamery or saw the vehicle between Monday the 23rd and Wednesday the 25th. Troopers are asking individuals to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Berlin at 802-229-9191 or submit a tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/prevention/tipsubmit
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be assisting in this investigation, and the method and manner of death is pending autopsy.
No additional information is available from the Vermont State Police.
Det. Trooper Robert Lemnah
Bureau of Criminal Investigations - Berlin
802-229-9191
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