The Riyadh Theater Festival concluded its second edition today

The Riyadh Theater Festival

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thursday, hosted at the Red Theater of Princess Noura bint Abdulrahman University. The festival aimed to energize the Saudi theatrical movement through a series of quality theater performances, enhancing awareness of the theater and performing arts sector and fostering the discovery and development of theatrical talent.During his speech at the closing ceremony, festival director Dr. Rashid Al-Shamrani stated that the festival provided an exceptional platform for theatrical creativity, successfully gathering a group of creators and emerging talents on a single stage, which highlighted the development of the theater sector in the Kingdom. Dr. Al-Shamrani also emphasized the Kingdom's commitment to enhancing the role of theater as a crucial cultural pillar.He mentioned that the festival marks the beginning of a new era of artistic and creative awareness, contributing to the discovery of talent and building a new generation of theater artists capable of keeping pace with global developments.Professor Sultan Al-Bazai, head of the Theater and Performing Arts Authority, expressed his pride in the festival's achievements and its role in highlighting cultural and creative diversity. The closing ceremony recommended sustaining efforts to develop the Saudi theater scene and enhance interaction with global theatrical experiences.In honor of the Saudi theater pioneer, the late Professor Ahmad Al-Sabaai, who contributed to introducing theater to the Kingdom and developing its theatrical arts, an art exhibition was held showcasing his pioneering journey. The exhibition displayed his theatrical and literary works, personal belongings, awards, and certificates received during his career, alongside a documentary film highlighting his major literary achievements from the 1950s to the establishment of the first Saudi theater in 1961 under the name "Dar Quraish for Narrative Acting."The closing event was attended by a distinguished group of Arab theater pioneers, including directors and stagecraft artisans.The winners of the festival's second edition were announced as follows:Best Theatrical Music: Rashid and What He Did in Wah Wah LandBest Theatrical Lighting: ContainerBest Theatrical Set Design: TawqBest Theatrical Costumes: Saleeq and BaqeetBest Theatrical Makeup: GhaimaBest Leading Actor: Hussein Yousuf for Al QumamBest Leading Actress: Fatima Al Jishi for Harisat Al MasrahBest Supporting Actor: Said Al Shamrani for GhaimaBest Supporting Actress: Amal Ramadan for TawqBest Theatrical Direction: Aqeel Al Khamis for ContainerBest Theatrical Script: Abdulaziz Al YousufTawq won the award for Best Complete Theatrical Show in the Contemporary Track, and Harisat Al Masrah won for Best Complete Theatrical Show in the Social Track.The ceremony also honored the jury chairman, Professor Amer Al Hamoud, and committee members Dr. Sameh Mehran, Professor Alaa Najm, Professor Soheir Al Marshoudi, and Professor Jasim Al Ansari, in recognition of their role in the success of the festival and the quality of the performances presented.

