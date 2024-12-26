Request approved for presidential major disaster declaration for North Dakota wildfires

Gov. Kelly Armstrong today welcomed news that President Joe Biden has approved North Dakota’s request for a presidential major disaster declaration to assist in recovery from historic wildfires that swept across parts of western North Dakota in early October, causing damage estimated at more than $8 million.

In a Nov. 21 letter directed to Biden through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), then-Gov. Doug Burgum requested a major disaster be declared for the period of Oct. 5-6 for Williams and McKenzie counties.

The approved request makes federal funding available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain nonprofit organizations to help cover the costs of emergency response and repairing or replacing damaged infrastructure.

Rural electrical cooperatives in McKenzie and Williams counties sustained damage estimated at $3.7 million during the Oct. 5-6 wildfires, which were driven by strong winds of 50-60 mph with gusts of nearly 80 mph. While wildfire damage didn’t meet the thresholds for individual assistance from FEMA, farmers and ranchers also sustained significant losses.

Those impacted can find financial, mental and physical recovery resources at ndresponse.gov/wildfire-recovery.