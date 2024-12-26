Submit Release
News Search

There were 493 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,236 in the last 365 days.

Request approved for presidential major disaster declaration for North Dakota wildfires

Gov. Kelly Armstrong today welcomed news that President Joe Biden has approved North Dakota’s request for a presidential major disaster declaration to assist in recovery from historic wildfires that swept across parts of western North Dakota in early October, causing damage estimated at more than $8 million.

In a Nov. 21 letter directed to Biden through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), then-Gov. Doug Burgum requested a major disaster be declared for the period of Oct. 5-6 for Williams and McKenzie counties.

The approved request makes federal funding available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain nonprofit organizations to help cover the costs of emergency response and repairing or replacing damaged infrastructure.

Rural electrical cooperatives in McKenzie and Williams counties sustained damage estimated at $3.7 million during the Oct. 5-6 wildfires, which were driven by strong winds of 50-60 mph with gusts of nearly 80 mph. While wildfire damage didn’t meet the thresholds for individual assistance from FEMA, farmers and ranchers also sustained significant losses.

Those impacted can find financial, mental and physical recovery resources at ndresponse.gov/wildfire-recovery.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Request approved for presidential major disaster declaration for North Dakota wildfires

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more