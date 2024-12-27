Amy Seitz to Lead Comprehensive Remote Online Notary (RON) Training in 2025

Amy Seitz will offer expert-led RON training in 2025, helping notaries master remote notarization and expand their professional capabilities in a digital world.

PHOENIX , AZ, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amy Seitz, owner and founder of Cyberize It, LLC and Notary Stars are thrilled to announce that Amy Seitz will be taking the helm for Remote Online Notary (RON) training starting in 2025.With over 26 years of notary experience, a background in training for both Ohio and Montana notaries, and a reputation as an industry leader, Amy brings unparalleled expertise to this essential program.Beginning January 2025, Amy will host bi-weekly RON training sessions every other Friday evening. Designed to accommodate notaries at all skill levels, these sessions aim to provide a comprehensive foundation for success in the online notary space:• Beginner-Friendly Training: Whether you’re new to the idea of becoming a remote online notary or just starting your journey, Amy’s training will walk you step-by-step through the process of understanding, qualifying, and setting up your RON practice.• Advanced Skill Building: Already experienced in RON? These sessions will ensure that even skilled notaries have the tools and strategies to refine their approach, enhance client interactions, and optimize their business practices for long-term success.Amy Seitz will also be assisting with the Monday General Mentorship virtual meetings, which are held weekly. These events are open to anyone interested, and to join, simply have a verified Zoom account and RSVP on the Notary Stars website! Click here to connect to Notary Stars! Why This Training MattersRemote Online Notarization is transforming the notary profession, enabling notaries to connect with clients globally and offer 24/7 accessibility. However, achieving success requires more than just meeting technical requirements—it demands a solid understanding of best practices, legal compliance, and effective client communication. Amy’s program is tailored to provide these critical elements.A Word from Amy Seitz“I’m thrilled to offer this training program through Notary Stars. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to fine-tune your skills, I’m here to help you build a strong foundation and pave your way to success in the online notary space. Let’s make 2025 the year of empowered, thriving remote notaries!”How to JoinInterested participants can sign up for these sessions through Notary Stars.About Amy SeitzAmy Seitz has been a notary for over 26 years, an accomplished trainer, a published author, and the visionary behind Cyberize It, LLC. Her leadership in the RON space is rooted in her commitment to education, innovation, and empowering notaries to embrace the future of their profession.About Notary StarsNotary Stars is a trusted resource for notaries, providing training, mentorship, and tools to help notaries succeed. Known for its dedication to fostering a supportive community, Notary Stars equips notaries with the skills and confidence to thrive in an evolving industry.About Cyberize It, LLCCyberize It, LLC is an innovative online notary service that leverages technology to simplify the notarization process. By offering a convenient and secure platform, Cyberize It aims to eliminate the challenges associated with finding and meeting with a notary in person. The company is dedicated to making notary services more accessible to individuals and businesses, saving them time and resources. For more information, visit https://notary.cyberizeit.com/ Cyberize It, LLC was founded in March of 2021. Offering its software solution in more than 36 states.Cyberize It, LLC is a small, 100% woman owned business based out of Mount Gilead, Ohio. Created by a long-term Notary, Amy realized that the software options for Notaries just did not meet her needs, standards, or requirements.Cyberize It, LLC offers a streamlined process where individuals can upload a document and connect to a notary, as well as allows for the Notary to setup their own client base and facilitate the notarization directly with them.Cyberize It, LLC is a Certified as an Ohio Women Owned Business, and a LGBT Business Enterprise

