Cyberize It, LLC Renews Approval as a Remote Online Notarization System Provider in New Mexico

Cyberize It, LLC Renews Approval as Remote Online Notarization Provider in New Mexico Renewing its commitment to secure and compliant online notarizations.

MOUNT GILEAD, OH, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyberize It, LLC is proud to announce the renewal of its approval as a Remote Online Notarization (RON) System Provider by the New Mexico Secretary of State’s office. This continued approval ensures compliance with the Revised Uniform Law on Notarial Acts, Article 14A, and the NMAC Notarial Procedures, 12.9.4., reaffirming Cyberize It’s commitment to providing secure and reliable online notarization services.This designation remains effective for another year, with Cyberize It, LLC continuing to meet and uphold all New Mexico RON requirements. The company will apply for renewal annually to maintain active status.Cyberize It, LLC has been a leader in the remote online notarization industry, onboarding notaries since July 2021. The platform is designed to streamline and simplify the notarization process, ensuring compliance, security, and ease of use for both notaries and clients.Currently, Cyberize It, LLC supports and onboards notaries in the following states:• Alabama (AL)• Alaska (AK)• Arizona (AZ)• Delaware (DE)• Colorado (CO)• Connecticut (CT) *• Florida (FL)• Idaho (ID)• Illinois (IL)• Indiana (IN)• Iowa (IA)• Kansas (KS)• Kentucky (KY)• Maryland (MD)• Louisiana (LA)• Maine (ME)• Michigan (MI)• Minnesota (MN)• Mississippi (MS) *• Montana (MT)• Nebraska (NE)• Nevada (NV)• New Hampshire (NH)• New Jersey (NJ)• New Mexico (NM)• New York (NY)• North Dakota (ND)• Ohio (OH)• Oklahoma (OK)• Oregon (OR)• Pennsylvania (PA)• Rhode Island (RI)• Tennessee (TN)• Texas (TX)• Utah (UT)• Virginia (VA)• Washington (WA)• West Virginia (WV)• Wisconsin (WI)• Wyoming (WY)(States with an * can only perform remote ink notarizations on our system)“We are excited to continue serving New Mexico notaries and signers, providing a secure and efficient platform for remote online notarization,” said Amy Seitz, Founder and CEO of Cyberize It, LLC. “Our mission is to empower notaries nationwide with cutting-edge technology that ensures compliance and enhances their ability to serve clients seamlessly.”For more information on Cyberize It, LLC and its remote online notarization platform, please visit https://notary.cyberizeit.com or contact support@cyberizeit.com.About Cyberize It, LLCCyberize It, LLC is an innovative online notary service that leverages technology to simplify the notarization process. By offering a convenient and secure platform, Cyberize It aims to eliminate the challenges associated with finding and meeting with a notary in person. The company is dedicated to making notary services more accessible to individuals and businesses, saving them time and resources. For more information, visit https://notary.cyberizeit.com/ Cyberize It, LLC was founded in March of 2021. Offering its software solution in more than 36 states.Cyberize It, LLC is a small, 100% woman owned business based out of Mount Gilead, Ohio. Created by a long-term Notary, Amy realized that the software options for Notaries just did not meet her needs, standards, or requirements.Cyberize It, LLC offers a streamlined process where individuals can upload a document and connect to a notary, as well as allows for the Notary to setup their own client base and facilitate the notarization directly with them.Cyberize It, LLC is a Certified as an Ohio Women Owned Business, and a LGBT Business Enterprise

