Cyberize It, LLC Empowered as Approved RON Platform for Illinois Online Notaries
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyberize It, LLC is delighted to announce its recent accreditation as an approved Remote Online Notarization (RON) Platform for Illinois Online Notaries. This pivotal milestone underscores Cyberize It, LLC's commitment to revolutionizing the notarization process by offering comprehensive solutions tailored to the needs of modern clients.
As an approved RON Platform, Cyberize It, LLC now extends its suite of services to include cutting-edge solutions for IPEN, RIN, and RON, ensuring seamless and secure online notarization experiences. Our platform empowers clients to verify their identities through multiple layers of authentication, including Knowledge-Based Authentication (KBA) and ID credential analysis. Additionally, our advanced Biometric Verification and ID Credential Analysis further enhance security measures, instilling confidence in every transaction.
"We are thrilled to be recognized as an approved RON Platform for Illinois Online Notaries," said Amy Seitz, CEO at Cyberize It, LLC. "This accreditation reaffirms our commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of online notarizations. We look forward to collaborating with Illinois notaries, empowering them with our customizable approach to propel their growth and streamline their operations."
Cyberize It, LLC is dedicated to driving positive change in the notarization industry by leveraging technology to simplify processes without compromising security or integrity. Our customizable solutions cater to the unique requirements of each client, ensuring a seamless transition to online notarizations.
For more information about Cyberize It, LLC and our innovative RON Platform for Illinois Online Notaries, please visit www.cyberizeit.com.
About Cyberize It, LLC:
Cyberize It, LLC is an innovative online notary service that leverages technology to simplify the notarization process. By offering a convenient and secure platform, Cyberize It aims to eliminate the challenges associated with finding and meeting with a notary in person. The company is dedicated to making notary services more accessible to individuals and businesses, saving them time and resources. For more information, visit www.cyberizeit.com.
Cyberize It, LLC was founded in March of 2021. Offering its software solution in more than 36 states.
Cyberize It, LLC is a small, 100% woman owned business based out of Columbus, Ohio. Created by a long-term Notary, Amy realized that the software options for Notaries just did not meet her needs, standards, or requirements.
Cyberize It, LLC offers a streamlined process where individuals can upload a document and connect to a notary, as well as allows for the Notary to setup their own client base and facilitate the notarization directly with them.
Cyberize It, LLC is a Certified as an Ohio Women Owned Business, and a LGBT Business Enterprise®
Amy Seitz
