Georgia Veterans for America First State Chapter Names New Leadership Team said Debbie Dooley GA VFAF Press Secretary

Jared Craig with President Trump Debbie Dooley with President Donald Trump Bundy Cobb with President Donald Trump Kartik Bhatt GA State Chapter Deputy Political Director with President Donald Trump Stan and Donna Fitzgerald with President Trump

VFAF Re-launching the State Chapter Program Announces the Georgia Leadership Team and plan to work on community engagement with law enforcement throughout GA.

ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the press room of L-Strategies - the official press of Veterans for America First @VFAFWarroomVeterans for America First is relaunching the State Chapter Program starting with Georgia. In addition to the organization's grassroots political agenda the Georgia team will work on strengthening relationships between law enforcement and the community, aiming to meet with all Georgia police chiefs and County Sheriffs by 2026. The law enforcement community engagement operation will be run by Kartik Bhatt the State Chapter Deputy Political Director.Jared B. Craig President Georgia Veterans for America First State Chapter has announced the following team as follows:President Jared Craig - Attorney- RNC / GA Trump Campaign Legal Election Integrity Team, Vice President Lt. Col. Jerry Ramsey Vietnam Veteran - Cobb County District Chair, Operations Director Frederic Mulika - Air Force Veteran, Sheriff's Deputy, Deputy Operations Director Bundy Cobb - Vietnam Veteran,Political Director Stan Fitzgerald - Retired Sheriff's Detective ,2024 Trump Campaign SC Coalition, Deputy Political Director Kartik Bhatt- Honorary Cobb Sheriff's Deputy - National Rep Indians for Trump, 2024 GA Trump Campaign Hindu Coalition ,Communications Director Lucretia Hughes - National Talk Show Host - Trump Campaign Gun Owners for Trump Coalition, Turning Point USA Activist Partner, Press Secretary Debbie Dooley - Tea Party co-founder, National Media Commentator, RAV Contributor."We will continue to fight for Veteran causes and support America First Candidates. We are here to Make America Great Again!”— Jared B. Craig President Georgia Veterans for America First State ChapterIn other VFAF News:Veterans for America First National Leadership Team for 2026 cycle has been named.Veterans for America First now cited by Ballotpedia for notable candidate endorsements.VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement is the third film by the national veteran's organization. The first film "The Fall of Deceit" was released in 2023 and the second film "Border Invasion - An American Crisis" was released earlier this year.The film features the Veterans for America First national leadership team of Charles Kubic, Robert Cornicelli, Tiffany Savage, Elizabeth Helgelien, Jeff Hoffmann, Jared Craig, Stan Fitzgerald and Berney Flowers in a producer role.Featuring compelling testimonies from veterans and political experts, the film uncovers the motivations and mission behind Veterans for Trump (VFAF). Witness the formation of a powerful movement as veterans unite to reclaim their country, advocating for strong leadership and a return to America First policies.With exclusive footage, "VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is an eye-opening journey through the challenges and hopes of a nation at a crossroads. The documentary not only highlights the issues but also inspires action, urging viewers to join the fight for a better future. Prepare to see the untold story of America's fight for survival and revival."VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is streaming on the organizational website VFAF.US and is available for free public screenings by contacting connect@VFAF.USThe Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement: https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation

VFAF's Berney Flowers with Jared Craig Georgia State Chapter President - The Loyal Opposition Podcast

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.