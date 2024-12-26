Gov. Justice announces plan to serve as Chief Executive until Governor-elect Morrisey assumes office

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he will run across the finish line as West Virginia’s Chief Executive and remain in office until Governor-elect Patrick Morrisey assumes office as the 37th Governor, ensuring a smooth transition process. "I have always promised Toby and Edith that I would run through the finish line as their Governor. They placed their trust in me when they elected me, and I owe it to them to see my term through. I've thought long and hard about this decision, and I feel it’s the right thing to do. I don't believe that having four governors in ten days is necessary. Our state needs a smooth transition of power. With all my soul, I believe the people of West Virginia elected me to do right by them, and I believe that is what I'm doing right now. My job is to keep things steady and make sure West Virginians get the leadership they deserve. I am wholeheartedly committed to finishing the job I started and ensuring the upcoming transition of government runs as it should. West Virginia is on the right path, and I pray we keep doing more and more goodness. Being Governor has been the greatest honor of my life, and I'm grateful to finish this journey with the people of West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said.

