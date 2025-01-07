Access Fixtures Announces the Best LED Post-Top Lights for 2025

VILI - Best Classic LED Post-Top Light HEND - Best Modern LED Post-Top Light RADA - Best Timeless Design LED Post-Top Light APZA - Best Vandal-Resistant LED Post-Top Light

Discover the notable LED Post-Top lights for 2025, each carefully crafted to excel in its respective category. Explore the selected options for this year.

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial, industrial, and outdoor LED lighting, announces their 2025 Best LED Post Top Lights, combining cutting-edge technology, durability, and energy efficiency for pathways, parking lots, parks, and urban spaces.

The VILI LED Post Top Light delivers focused, efficient illumination with strategically positioned LEDs that minimize light waste and skyglow. Featuring selectable wattage (30/50/60w or 60/80/100w) and Kelvin options (3000K/4000K/5000K), VILI ensures precise, glare-free lighting. Its textured polycarbonate lens enhances uniform light distribution, making it ideal for pathways, parking areas, and commercial spaces.

The HEND LED Post Top Light combines modern aesthetics with advanced functionality. Designed with a sleek, circular profile and Type V optics, HEND provides uniform 360-degree illumination. Field-configurable wattage and Kelvin (3000K/4000K/5000K) simplify installation, while the built-in photocell enables automatic dusk-to-dawn operation for energy savings and reliability.

The RADA LED Post Top Light blends timeless architectural design with modern LED technology. Featuring advanced optics and a frosted lens, RADA delivers uniform, glare-free illumination that enhances visibility and ambiance in streetscapes, parks, and pathways. A built-in commercial-grade photocell ensures automatic on/off operation, optimizing efficiency and reducing maintenance.

The APZA LED Post Top Light is engineered for durability and versatility in challenging environments. Boasting an EXTREME-LIFE rating of L70 @ 200,000 hours, APZA includes dark sky-compliant options (2200K/3000K) to minimize light pollution. Its customizable features include housing colors, optics, and sensors, while its robust open-architecture design ensures superior heat management and reliable performance.

“These LED post-top lights are the best-in-class options for 2025 as each is designed and manufactured to excel in a particular category. They all stand out as a premier choice for 2025.,” said Access Fixtures’ CEO, Steven Rothschild.

This collection offers tailored solutions with selectable wattages, Kelvin flexibility, and durable construction, providing reliable, energy-efficient lighting for urban and commercial applications.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a leading provider of high-performance lighting solutions, committed to delivering innovative products that redefine industry standards. Focusing on sustainability, quality, and versatility, Access Fixtures manufactures various lighting fixtures designed to meet diverse needs across various applications. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com.

Best LED Post-Top Lights for 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

