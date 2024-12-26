I-40/US 93 Kingman interchange project to reach halfway point in 2025

KINGMAN – The new year will bring welcome improvements for drivers who use US 93 between the Phoenix area and Las Vegas. The Arizona Department of Transportation will reach the halfway point on a large interchange construction project in Kingman while starting its latest project creating a four-lane divided highway.

The interchange project in Kingman features a new free-flowing connection between Interstate 40 and US 93, a project scheduled to be halfway complete by late 2025. And on US 93 between Wikieup and Interstate 40, ADOT will kick off a project to widen a two-lane section of US 93.

A Northwest Regional Improvements webpage highlights more than 20 current and upcoming projects on the US 93 and I-40 corridors across northwestern Arizona. The improvements include 84 miles of new pavement on US 93 and 48 miles of new pavement on I-40.

These are among the many projects ADOT plans to begin, continue or complete across northern Arizona in 2025.

The $106 million Kingman interchange project will continue in the new year with the construction of new ramps that will eliminate traffic backups and delays that regularly occur for drivers on the main route between Las Vegas and Arizona. While traffic now must stop at a traffic signal where Beale Street intersects I-40, the new system-to-system interchange will feature connecting ramps that allow traffic to flow freely.

This project began in mid-2024 and is expected to be completed in 2027. The new interchange is designed to handle projected traffic growth for the next 25 years. For more information on the Kingman interchange project, please visit azdot.gov/WestKingmanTI.

Nearby, ADOT will continue work on a new I-40 interchange to relieve congestion at the Andy Devine Avenue interchange. The $44 million Rancho Santa Fe Parkway interchange will also provide better access to the Kingman Airport and adjacent airpark, and accommodate growth in the east Kingman area.

The interchange is expected to open in 2026. For more information, please visit azdot.gov/I-40RanchoSantaFePkwayTI.

On US 93, work is scheduled to begin in early 2025 to widen a 4-mile segment of the highway at Cane Springs north of Wikieup. The $80.6 million project will increase capacity between mileposts 106-110, with completion expected in 2026.

Since 1999, ADOT has completed 20 projects to modernize US 93 between Wickenburg and I-40. Most recently, ADOT just completed a project to reconstruct 5 miles of US 93 as a divided highway in Wickenburg, from Tegner Street to Wickenburg Ranch Way. ADOT's long-term vision calls for a four-lane divided highway through the entire 200 miles between Wickenburg and Nevada.

ADOT’s Five-Year Transportation Facilities Construction Program for 2025-2029 has these additional projects scheduled to convert US 93 to four-lane divided highway:

Fiscal year 2026: Mileposts 190.5-193.5 in the Vista Royale area northwest of Wickenburg

Fiscal year 2026: Mileposts 193-194.2 in the area northwest of Wickenburg

Fiscal year 2027: Mileposts 161.7-166.2 in the area of Big Jim Wash

Another project scheduled to start in 2026 calls for adding passing lanes to US 93 between mileposts 171.5-173 and 175.5-177.

In addition to projects on I-40 and US 93, ADOT is planning to begin, continue or complete several major projects improving travel to, from and within northern Arizona in 2025, including:

Completing multiple paving projects on I-40 in northwestern Arizona totaling 32 miles. The projects include paving from the Arizona/California state line to the SR 95 junction (mileposts 0-8), Holy Moses Wash to Walnut Creek (mileposts 33-46) and Holy Moses Wash to Rattlesnake Wash (mileposts 47-58). Also, the Andy Devine Avenue bridge deck replacement project in Kingman will be completed.

Completing two pavement projects on US 93 totalling 36 miles. One project will repave 23 miles near Chloride between milepost 48-71, with work starting in 2025 and concluding in 2026. And a pavement project will begin and be completed in 2025 on 13 miles of US 93 near Wikeiup, between mileposts 131-144.

Resurfacing State Route 87 through Payson, from Green Valley Parkway to Houston Mesa Road. The project includes replacing nearly 4 miles of pavement and making stormwater drainage, signage and traffic light improvements. The two-year, $19.8 million project is expected to begin by summer.

Continuing projects closer to the Phoenix area benefiting those traveling to and from northern Arizona: the Interstate 17 Improvement Project widening 15 miles between north Phoenix and Black Canyon City and constructing approximately 8 miles of flex lanes (more information: improvingi17.com ); and replacing the Queen Creek and Waterfall Canyon bridges located on the US 60 between mileposts 227 and 229.5, just east of Superior in Pinal County (more information: azdot.gov/US60QueenCreekBridgeProject ).

For more information on other improvement projects statewide, please visit azdot.gov/projects.