Ryan Goodrich Title Fraud Case

December 26, 2024

Ryan Goodrich was a trusted title agent who became a thief.

The Utah Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the case and sought justice for the victims in October.

For years, Goodrich ran Synergy Title in Syracuse and, outwardly, lived an ideal life. In truth, Goodrich stole more than $9 million from real estate buyers, sellers and lenders over two years. And, behind the scenes, Goodrich kept the money he was supposed to pay clients for selling their homes. He didn’t complete financial transactions; he kept the money. He tried to hide it but our Assistant Attorney General prosecuting the case says his scheme buried him in evidence.

Wayne Jones of our Mortgage and Financial Fraud Division joins us on this Legally Speaking podcast to share more.

