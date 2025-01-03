Access Fixtures Announces the Best LED High-Bay Lights for 2025

HIIO - Best LED High-Bay Light with Selectable Wattage and Selectable Kelvin UPTA - Best LED High-Bay Light for Large Facilities HAWT - Best LED High-Bay Light for High-Temperature Applications EMBU - Best BAA Qualified LED High-Bay Light

Discover the noteworthy LED High Bay Lights for 2024, as each High Bay Light excels in a specific segment. Explore the selected options for the year.

These high bay lights offer tailored solutions for modern facilities with features like selectable wattages, advanced optics, and exceptional durability, making them standout choices for 2025.” — Steven Rothschild, CEO

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial, industrial, and sports LED lighting, announces their 2025 Best LED High Bay Lights, combining exceptional performance, durability, and energy efficiency for warehouses, industrial facilities, retail spaces, and sports arenas.

The HIIO LED High Bay Light offers user-friendly customization with selectable wattage (100/120/150w or 135/180/240w) and Kelvin options (4000K/4500K/5000K). Featuring a glare-reducing polycarbonate lens, 80+ CRI LEDs, and 6KV surge protection, HIIO ensures bright, uniform light with long-term reliability. Its heavy-duty die-cast aluminum housing and IP65 wet location rating make it ideal for demanding environments.

The UPTA LED High Bay Light is designed for large facilities and ceilings up to 60 feet, delivering up to 160 lumens per watt and wattage options up to 960w. With customizable Kelvin, optics, and advanced features like microwave motion sensors, UPTA produces over 150,000 lumens per fixture. Its EXTREME-LIFE rating (L70 @ 200,000 hours) and robust heat sink design minimize maintenance and ensure reliable operation.

The HAWT LED High Bay Light excels in extreme high-temperature environments, performing in ambient temperatures up to 100°C (212°F) with a remote driver. Its IP66 rating, IK10 impact resistance, and vibration resistance (3G/5G) make HAWT ideal for manufacturing, mining, and power generation facilities. Rated L70 @ 100,000 hours, HAWT guarantees durability and precision with 15 customizable optical options.

The EMBU LED High Bay Light is BAA-qualified and engineered for elevated ambient temperatures and high ceilings. Featuring an advanced heat sink design, 0-10V dimming, and an L70 rating of 299,000 hours, EMBU is ideal for military hangars, industrial manufacturing, and aircraft facilities. Its IP65-rated die-cast aluminum housing and tempered glass lens ensure superior durability and performance.

“These high bay lights deliver tailored lighting solutions for modern facilities, offering cutting-edge features like selectable wattages, advanced optics, and unmatched durability to meet diverse commercial and industrial needs, showcasing why each stands out as a premier choice for 2025,” said Access Fixtures’ CEO, Steven Rothschild.

This collection includes solutions for extreme temperatures, expansive spaces, and customizable lighting environments, providing reliable, energy-efficient illumination for any application.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a leading provider of high-performance lighting solutions, committed to delivering innovative products that redefine industry standards. Focusing on sustainability, quality, and versatility, Access Fixtures manufactures various lighting fixtures designed to meet diverse needs across various applications. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com.

Best LED High-Bay Lights for 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.