Access Fixtures Announces the Best Linear LED Lights for 2025

EPTA - Best Specification Grade Linear LED Light VAEL - Best Vapor-Proof Linear LED Light LINA - Best Linear LED Light Fixture with Selectable Wattage and Selectable Kelvin

Explore the LED linear lights for 2025, thoughtfully designed to excel in specific categories. Each option is tailored for precision and peak performance.

The top-performing LED linear lights distinguish themselves as a preferred choice, with each model expertly designed to excel in its categories. These fixtures set the standard as the best of 2025.” — Steven Rothschild, CEO

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial, industrial, and sports LED lighting, announces its 2025 Best Linear LED Light Fixtures, offering advanced, energy-efficient lighting solutions for commercial, industrial, and specialized applications.

The EPTA LED Linear Light is the ultimate specification-grade solution, engineered for versatility in task lighting, high bays, and directional applications. Offering up to 160 LPW, EPTA provides precise light control with advanced optics and spill light management. With a durable IP66-rated design and options like wildlife-friendly 590nm amber LEDs, backlight shields, and Kelvin flexibility (2200K to 5000K), EPTA ensures high-performance illumination tailored for any environment.

The VAEL Vapor-Proof Linear LED Light delivers durable, customizable illumination with field-selectable wattage and Kelvin options. Built for harsh environments, VAEL features vaporproof construction and anti-glare lenses for uniform light distribution. Select wattages (17/26/35w or 30/45/57w) and Kelvins (3000K/4000K/5000K) on-site to meet specific project needs.

The LINA LED Strip Light provides cost-effective, glare-free illumination for hospitals, offices, and retail spaces. Available in 4′ and 8′ models, LINA features selectable wattage (22/33/45w) and Kelvin options (3000K/4000K/5000K). Its durable steel housing, opalescent diffuser lens, and 80+ CRI ensure uniform, visually comfortable light, while its efficient design reduces installation costs and simplifies shipping.

“These linear LED lights deliver superior performance, flexibility, and value, addressing the diverse needs of modern commercial and industrial spaces. From specification-grade fixtures to vaporproof and cost-effective options, these advanced fixtures redefine excellence, setting the benchmark as some of the best LED linear lights for 2025,” said Access Fixtures’ CEO, Steven Rothschild.

This lineup includes features like selectable wattage, Kelvin adjustability, and advanced optics, ensuring customizable and reliable illumination for commercial and industrial projects.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a leading provider of high-performance lighting solutions, committed to delivering innovative products that redefine industry standards. Focusing on sustainability, quality, and versatility, Access Fixtures manufactures various lighting fixtures designed to meet diverse needs across various applications. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com.

