Gov. Little appoints Reed Cotten to Fifth Judicial District

Boise, ID – Governor Brad Little announced today his appointment of Reed Cotten as District Judge to the Fifth Judicial District.

Cotten is trial attorney with over 10 years of experience practicing complex civil and criminal litigation. He is a partner with the Rupert law firm Robinson & Cotten, where he has practiced for his entire law career. Cotten attended Idaho State University during his undergraduate studies and received his juris doctorate from University of Idaho.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Governor Little, his staff, and the Idaho Judicial Council for their hard work and trust in me,” Cotten said. “I would like to thank all my colleagues and family for their support and encouragement. I look forward to serving the people of Minidoka County and the Fifth District.”

The position Cotten will fill is chambered in Minidoka County. He will fill a vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Jonathan P. Brody. The Fifth Judicial District encompasses Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, and Twin Falls Counties.

Idaho Code 1-2101, et seq., addresses how judicial vacancies in the Idaho Supreme Court, Idaho Court of Appeals, and District Courts are filled. The Idaho Judicial Council submits a list of at least three qualified candidates to Governor Little for appointment, consistent with Idaho law.