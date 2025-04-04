Gov. Little applauds productive 2025 legislative session
Boise, Idaho – The Idaho Legislature adjourned “sine die” today, and Governor Brad Little thanked his legislative partners for working with him to advance his “KEEPING PROMISES” plan this session.
The Idaho Legislature approved 95% of the Governor’s plan for education investments, tax relief, and infrastructure improvements.
“America wants what Idaho has – safe communities, bustling economic activity, increasing incomes, tax relief, fewer regulations, fiscal responsibility, and common sense values. I thank my partners in the Idaho Legislature for working so hard for the people of Idaho. I am especially proud of the record tax relief, support for law enforcement, ongoing money for water infrastructure, additional support for rural school facilities and literacy, full funding for LAUNCH, and the billions in additional capacity for roads. The list of successes is long, and there is still more we can and should do for Idahoans,” Governor Little said.
Highlights from the 2025 legislative session include:
- CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS: The Legislature delivered on Governor Little’s KEEPING PROMISES plan for public education with a particular focus on additional funding for rural school facilities, increased teacher pay, and literacy.
- EDUCATION FREEDOM: Idaho already leads in education freedom, and the Legislature delivered on the Governor’s call for $50 million to expand school choice.
- TAX RELIEF: Idaho has already delivered $4.6 BILLION in tax cuts to Idahoans in the past six years, and Governor Little and the Idaho Legislature put more than $400 million back in Idahoan’s wallets in the form of income tax relief, property tax relief, and grocery tax relief.
- SUPPORT FOR THE AMERICAN WORKER: The Legislature delivered full funding for LAUNCH to keep the success of the program rolling. The Legislature also funded the Governor’s Career and Technical Education request by putting $10 million to create hundreds of additional seats at community and technical colleges.
- SAFE COMMUNITIES: The Idaho Legislature followed through on Governor Little’s KEEPING PROMISES proposal to add a new prosecutor in North Idaho focused solely on putting away drug traffickers. They also funded the successful fentanyl awareness campaign for another year.
- INFRASTRUCTURE TO KEEP UP WITH RAPID GROWTH: Governor Little’s KEEPING PROMISES plan keeps our foot on the gas with needed transportation projects to keep up with record population growth, and the Legislature responded to the Governor’s call by funding over a billion dollars in transportation projects through bonding and direct appropriations.
- WATER AND FIRE: The Legislature delivered on Governor Little’s KEEPING PROMISES plan for $30 million in ongoing funds to water infrastructure projects that are proven to increase water levels in the aquifer and protect Idaho agriculture. While the Legislature made some meaningful investments in the state fire program, they fell short on committing ongoing funding for fire suppression to ensure the State of Idaho has the resources to prevent, respond to, and safely suppress wildfires quickly and aggressively in Idaho.
- PROTECTING VULNERABLE CHILDREN: Idaho is tackling needed reforms in child welfare. The Legislature delivered on Governor Little’s KEEPING PROMISES plan for another $9.6 million to support prevention and transformation efforts in Idaho’s foster care system.
