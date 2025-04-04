Gov. Little applauds productive 2025 legislative session

Boise, Idaho – The Idaho Legislature adjourned “sine die” today, and Governor Brad Little thanked his legislative partners for working with him to advance his “KEEPING PROMISES” plan this session.

The Idaho Legislature approved 95% of the Governor’s plan for education investments, tax relief, and infrastructure improvements.

“America wants what Idaho has – safe communities, bustling economic activity, increasing incomes, tax relief, fewer regulations, fiscal responsibility, and common sense values. I thank my partners in the Idaho Legislature for working so hard for the people of Idaho. I am especially proud of the record tax relief, support for law enforcement, ongoing money for water infrastructure, additional support for rural school facilities and literacy, full funding for LAUNCH, and the billions in additional capacity for roads. The list of successes is long, and there is still more we can and should do for Idahoans,” Governor Little said.

Highlights from the 2025 legislative session include: